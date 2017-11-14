Oliver Craven

A first step towards basic income

By | Tue 14th November 2017 - 10:56 am

Basic Income is often seen as a policy that would happen in an ideal world, with its proponents apparently lacking any idea on how to get there. In my view, advocates like myself need to outline a plan that can bring us to a workable and simple welfare state that relies heavily on basic income as its primary source of support. That is what I am proposing.

A first step towards basic income would be to mostly replace the personal allowance with a payment to every person over the age of 18. While raising the personal allowance took millions out of paying tax and reduced taxes for millions more, it did nothing for those who were already under the boundary. As Liberal Democrats we must be looking out for the least fortunate and despite the benefits of raising the personal allowance it currently does nothing for those already inside it.

Replacing the personal allowance with a payment every month would benefit even the lowest paid by thousands of pounds a year, a welcome boost for many struggling families. The best thing is that this scheme is easily able to be revenue neutral, with income tax and national insurance contributions merged there would only need to be a .5% raise in the basic rate from the combined 32% to a new 32.5%, a rise of 3% on the higher and additional rates from the combined 42% and 47% to a new 45% and 50% respectively, with the boundaries for the higher and additional rates staying the same. Even with the most pessimistic assumption of the revenue split between Employee NICs and Employer NICs, this scheme manages to be revenue neutral to within acceptable tolerance (there is a calculated net gain of £1.9bn from the new scheme).

As this shows, basic income can be a viable policy that could make a real difference to many people’s lives. I’m sure many of you know people who are struggling. What could they do with up to £60 extra a week? Now I have outlined a viable first step, it would be nice to know others thoughts on where we could go from there.

Note: personal allowance above includes both the income tax personal allowance and the national insurance allowance and the two taxes can be assumed to be merged on the employee side, with employer NICs unaffected.

* Oliver Craven is a party member in Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • David Evershed 14th Nov '17 - 11:36am

    An interesting idea but I would like to see the calculations.

    The personal allowance means people only get 20% of the allowance in tax relief whereas they would get 100% of the equivalent basic income payment. Also more people would qualify for the basic income than benefit from the personal allowance.

    Would the basic income payment be taxable?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPhilip Knowles 14th Nov - 11:04am
    One of the issues of the current Council Tax system is that is one size fits all. Band C is the same value throughout the...
  • User AvatarColin Gale 14th Nov - 10:45am
    I have been a Liberal/Liberal Democrat since 1974. And to do anything you need to be in power. Being realistic if a General Election takes...
  • User Avatarfrankie 14th Nov - 10:27am
    Richard, It isn't the numbers that matter it is the balance. As our population ages we require immigration to provide the workers to pay for...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 14th Nov - 10:24am
    Arnold, I am afraid you are wrong. Just because 'hard remain could not have been brought about by a UK government', does not mean it...
  • User Avatarexpats 14th Nov - 10:18am
    Regarding your Benjamin Franklin quote..A more recent, but rather apt, quote reminds me of the Brexit/Parliament situation.. as Charles Bukowski might have said..."The problem with...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 14th Nov - 9:48am
    Yes we should remember them, Yes they should be seen as candidates more,