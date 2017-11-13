Foreign aid in a post-Brexit world

With the recent forced resignation of Priti Patel from the Department For International Development, it is time to develop the Liberal Democrats’ foreign policy in a post-Brexit Britain. It is time for the Liberal Democrats to call for a more liberal approach to the world and we should do this by following Patel’s good work on ‘trade for aid’, promoting workers’ rights and promoting freer and fairer trade.

Ms Patel started to transform what the foreign aid budget was used for, yet with her forced resignation, the Liberal Democrats must surely take up this gauntlet to champion further reforms in the name of liberal and democratic values. As Ms Patel was hoping to give developing countries, many of them Commonwealth nations, extra money for developing their industries, such as manufacturing. The Liberal Democrats must continue this work, but further it also by accepting trade with countries such as Kenya once workers’ rights reach a standard that the United Kingdom is content with. Brexit may be going downhill with this government, but the United Kingdom most certainly has its influence – this influence could improve the human condition in developing nation-states. Indeed, it is important to recognise that this can only happen after Brexit as the European Union’s trade policy is decided by the European Commission who have their own high standards which they will not relent on and are, in some cases, too high for developing nations to comply with.

Of course, the most controversial figure in the referendum campaign was the £350 million a week. I will not repeat this, but using the website for parliament, the United Kingdom pays roughly £8 billion net into the European Union’s budget. Of course, most of this money should go to vital services, yet, there is also a compelling argument for the United Kingdom to increase its foreign aid budget to aid developing nations which will in turn increase the United Kingdom’s capacity for trade after Brexit. If the United Kingdom can aid developing countries, it will help to reduce illegal migration, begin to mitigate the need for refugee status and improve economic prosperity where it is much needed.

Free trade most certainly helps to alleviate poverty under the right conditions. It is vital that the United Kingdom should help developing countries increase their capacity to trade so that they might join the global market and provide jobs for the communities which generates more wealth to fund key projects such as education, health, etc.

The Liberal Democrats, rightly, argue for a Brexit deal where the United Kingdom can trade extremely closely with the European Union’s single market. However, if this is not going to be an option with this Conservative government, then the Liberal Democrats must be the political party to champion free trade, workers’ rights and increased economic growth in developing nations.