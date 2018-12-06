Layla, Christine and Ed honoured by the Patchwork Foundation

Every year, the Patchwork Foundation holds its MPs of the Year awards ceremony.
The Patchwork Foundation believes in promoting and highlighting best practice. Each year MPs across the country work closely with diverse communities, with many MPs delivering excellent representation and coverage to otherwise underrepresented segments of society. The Patchwork Foundation rewards those winning MPs – nominated by members of the public or grassroots community organisations and selected by an independent panel of judges – by acknowledging them as the MPs of the Year.
Three Lib Dems, Layla Moran, Christine Jardine and Ed Davey, received awards.
The wonderful @LaylaMoran receiving our Other Party People’s Choice MP of the Year Award #MPoftheYearAwards pic.twitter.com/Is1oK3zAXv
This years Newcomer Other Party MP of the Year Award goes to Christine Jardine MP in recognition of the work she being doing supporting underrepresented communities @cajardineMP #MPoftheYearAwards @LibDems pic.twitter.com/YrHJOs0yRu
The 2018 Other Party MP of the Year Award goes to the brilliant Rt Hon Sir Edward Davey MP @EdwardJDavey in recognition of going above and beyond to champion minority communities in the UK #MPoftheYearAwards @LibDems pic.twitter.com/NUUbnhy2f3
