Mark Valladares

5 December 2018 – today’s press releases

By | Wed 5th December 2018 - 11:30 pm

I see that one of my colleagues has gotten here first… but here’s the list in full…

  • Govt plan to trap Britain on a never-ending Brexit hamster wheel (as published here)
  • Lib Dems: Asylum seekers need action, not a review of rights
  • Corbyn too in pockets of the unions to back a People’s Vote

Lib Dems: Asylum seekers need action, not a review of rights

In the Chamber this afternoon, Home Secretary Sajid Javid was asked about lifting the ban on asylum seekers working in the UK.

He said “We currently have no plans to change that arrangement but it is one of the areas that I would like to review.”

Responding to these comments, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

I’m pleased to hear that the Home Secretary is open to lifting the ban, but asylum seekers don’t need a review. They need action now.

Along with employers, charities and refugees, the Liberal Democrats are demanding better for asylum seekers. We are calling on the Government to give them the right to work while their cases are decided.

This would give asylum seekers a sense of dignity and more money, as well as enabling them to contribute to the Exchequer and saving taxpayers money.

Corbyn too in pockets of the unions to back a People’s Vote

Responding to reports that the Unite leader Len McCluskey warned Labour MPs not to support a People’s Vote, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

Corbyn is still sitting on the fence while the rest of us dig in and try and get the UK out of this chaos.

The Labour leadership need reminding of the policy their members passed at conference – to hold a People’s Vote – but are too deep in the pockets of the union paymasters to disobey their diktat.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 1 6th Dec - 12:05am
    @David Raw "Who should succeed May ? Easy Peasy. Dig up Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman :" I am shocked given your previous posts that you should...
  • User AvatarMichael Bukola 5th Dec - 11:42pm
    When will we learn.......under Nick Clegg’s leadership, centrism was placed at the forefront of how the Party positioned itself to the public. While he was...
  • User AvatarMichael Bukola 5th Dec - 11:41pm
    When will be learn.......under Nick Clegg’s leadership, centrism was placed at the forefront of how the Party positioned itself to the public. While he was...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 5th Dec - 11:06pm
    The DUP are not the sole voice of Northern Ireland. There is one survivor of what used to be the largest NI party, then led...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 5th Dec - 10:47pm
    Ken Clarke has stood for the Tory leadership three times, including once with the support of John Redwood who was one of John Major's "bastards"....
  • User AvatarDavid Blake 5th Dec - 10:28pm
    Yes, I think Boris Johnson may be finished. Mind you, I wouldn't be surprised if he and Farage - now free of UKIP - go...