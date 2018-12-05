5 December 2018 – today’s press releases

I see that one of my colleagues has gotten here first… but here’s the list in full…

Govt plan to trap Britain on a never-ending Brexit hamster wheel (as published here)

Lib Dems: Asylum seekers need action, not a review of rights

In the Chamber this afternoon, Home Secretary Sajid Javid was asked about lifting the ban on asylum seekers working in the UK.

He said “We currently have no plans to change that arrangement but it is one of the areas that I would like to review.”

Responding to these comments, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs spokesperson Ed Davey said:

I’m pleased to hear that the Home Secretary is open to lifting the ban, but asylum seekers don’t need a review. They need action now. Along with employers, charities and refugees, the Liberal Democrats are demanding better for asylum seekers. We are calling on the Government to give them the right to work while their cases are decided. This would give asylum seekers a sense of dignity and more money, as well as enabling them to contribute to the Exchequer and saving taxpayers money.

Corbyn too in pockets of the unions to back a People’s Vote

Responding to reports that the Unite leader Len McCluskey warned Labour MPs not to support a People’s Vote, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said: