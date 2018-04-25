The Voice

Layla Moran: Public Accounts Committee report shows Government in Brexit chaos

By | Wed 25th April 2018 - 10:25 am

In a report published today, the influential Commons Public Accounts Committee slams the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s approach to Brexit. The Chair, Meg Hillier, had this to say.

The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy appears to be operating in a parallel universe where urgency is an abstract concept with no bearing on the Brexit process.

The Department is responsible for around a fifth of the work streams the Government must complete as the UK leaves the EU. It is an extremely important, challenging and time-sensitive workload.

Yet the Department told us it had not re-prioritised its overall programme of work, had not begun procurement for around a dozen essential digital systems and could not provide vital information about its workforce.

We have grave concerns about this apparent complacency, compounded by the lack of transparency on the Department’s progress with what in some cases will be critical projects.

Our Layla Moran is a member of the Committee, said that all that BEIS had done was add to the sense of chaos surrounding Brexit:

A functioning business and energy department is crucial to the future success of our economy, the fact that there is no confidence about its preparedness for Brexit is deeply concerning.

The Liberal Democrats have asked BEIS on several occasions how it will spend allocated funds on Brexit but so far we have not been given any substantive information.

This gigantic department was created by Theresa May to prepare our business and energy infrastructure for Brexit, so far all it has done is added to a sense of chaos surrounding the government.

In committee report after committee report and day after day the governments Brexit plan unravels. But there is a way out. Theresa May must give the people a final say on the deal, and an opportunity to get out of this mess.

One Comment

  • Roland 25th Apr '18 - 1:26pm

    But there is a way out. Theresa May must give the people a final say on the deal, and an opportunity to get out of this mess.
    Or she could find some courage… I mean it’s not like she will have a political career after Brexit, so she has little to lose by upsetting the Conservative hard right…

