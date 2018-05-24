Layla on Palestine

Lib Dem MP Layla Moran has been writing for Politics Home on Palestine. The first MP of Palestinian descent, she has special insight into the troubles experienced and what the solutions might be. You can find the full article here, but to get you started here is an excerpt.

Working with our EU partners, now more valuable than ever before, the UK Government must meet the expectations on its special responsibilities and influence in the Middle East. The US has left the field, UK Government Ministers cannot hide away. And we must remember our obligations under Balfour. In a very real way, we are partially responsible for this mess. We must not shy away in a corner.

I therefore call on the UK Government to apologise unequivocally for their abstention from the UNHRC vote for an independent investigation and do all they can to ensure this investigation takes place as a matter of urgency.

I call on the UK Government, including at the security council, to contribute toward a resumption of peace negotiations based on a two-state solution with Jerusalem as a shared capital.

I call on the UK Government to bear in mind the international consensus and guarantee our own diplomatic representation will not be moved to Jerusalem.

Above all else, however, progress cannot be made, until we have two sides that are equally recognised.

My plea is this; finally, before it is too late, the UK Government must officially recognise the State of Palestine. And give the Palestinian people back some of the hope that has so tragically dwindled.