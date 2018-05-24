Jo debates abortion

There was a lively debate between Jo Swinson and Jacob Rees-Mogg concerning abortion on Tuesday’s Daily Politics. Here is a link if you’d like to have a look.
Subscribe
- Follow @LibDemVoice on Twitter
- Like us on Facebook
- Subscribe to our feed
- Sign-up for our daily email digest
Most Read
- Lord Martin Thomas writes....Jeremy and me
- A long read for a Wednesday lunchtime: Tim Farron on Vince, Vulcans, the centre ground and "identity politics"
- Community Politics is not a technique for winning local government elections
- Today on Lucy Salek's Lewisham campaign...and why you should go to help her soon
- Time to appeal to youth, and to enrol more students
Search
Op-eds
- Recent stats on caring (Kirsten Johnson)
- Water Shortage Predictions are Deeply Disturbing (Tahir Maher)
- A long read for a Wednesday lunchtime: Tim Farron on Vince, Vulcans, the centre ground and “identity politics” (Caron Lindsay)
- The trouble with World Trade Organisation (WTO) (Tahir Maher)
- To Brexit or Not to Brexit – That is the Question (Tahir Maher)
- Rid of it
- The Blood is the Life for 24-05-2018
- Home Office denies citizenship to Lib Dem councillor and ex-Mayor
- Equal Power, and how you can make it happen
- My tweets
- Conservative Party expels councillor for BNP links
- Video - council response to Regent Court fire
- Why the triggering of Article 50 made no sense
- Has Twitter become an official tool of government?
- Maghull – Des Carter former Clerk to Town Council has passed away
Recent Comments
- Peter Watson 24th May - 5:51pm
@paul barker "plain stupid" Perhaps, but is there any evidence - no matter how many polls you look back over (e.g. http://ukpollingreport.co.uk/voting-intention-2 or http://britainelects.com/polling/trackers/) -...
- Manfarang 24th May - 5:43pm
Brynwell And don't forget the restrictions that Labour placed on Thai women marrying British men in the UK.
- paul barker 24th May - 5:33pm
I thought Vinces question was brill but my comment is yet again on Polls. Quoting a single Poll is plain stupid, 4 Polls are a...
- paul barker 24th May - 5:15pm
Can I point out yet again that looking at individual Polls is pointless, there are plenty of averages available or you can look at one...
- Peter Watson 24th May - 5:07pm
On the topic of polling, Britain Elects (https://twitter.com/britainelects) gives the following recent results for Westminster voting intention: IpsosMORI, 18 - 22 May CON: 40% (-1)...
- David Wright 24th May - 4:33pm
According to today's Daily Mail front page*, there is a plot to subvert Brexit. I do hope so! * No of course I don't buy...
Jo was excellent here. The best performance I have ever seen from her.
Rees Mogg reminds me of the many times I heard Tony Benn speak -and occasionally debated with him. He has a quiet, understated, all sweetness and light tone until you actually stop to analyse the content of what he is saying. Jo was very good at countering that especially in pointing out the reality of how he votes and of what his views would mean in practice.