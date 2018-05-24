The Voice

Jo debates abortion

By | Thu 24th May 2018 - 2:27 pm

There was a lively debate between Jo Swinson and Jacob Rees-Mogg concerning abortion on Tuesday’s Daily Politics. Here is a link if you’d like to have a look.

One Comment

  • paul holmes 24th May '18 - 4:00pm

    Jo was excellent here. The best performance I have ever seen from her.

    Rees Mogg reminds me of the many times I heard Tony Benn speak -and occasionally debated with him. He has a quiet, understated, all sweetness and light tone until you actually stop to analyse the content of what he is saying. Jo was very good at countering that especially in pointing out the reality of how he votes and of what his views would mean in practice.

