Labour, Tory Leadership Vacuum

Thresa May is leading a divided party not wishing to be led and is heading in the opposite direction to anywhere she wants to go. Jeremy Corbyn is trying not to lead his party on Europe when his party is calling out for leadership. Vince is trying to get the party ready to take opportunities from a perceived moderate move from voters who are fed up by the dogmatic and squabbling Tories and leaderless Labour. Voters are moving away from the Tories because they have no agreed Brexit strategy, the can’t go to Labour as their 1970’s socialist tentacles have reappeared, and they won’t come to the Lib Dems as they perceive, wrongly, we are too small to make a difference. What a horrid dilemma. The country is being led by a Tory piped piper who is perilously taking us closer to the cliff edge.

YouGov polled in July asked voters what their top three priorities for the EU negotiators were:

Allow British companies to trade with EU without tariffs/restrictions – 42%

Allow the UK to make its own deals with other countries outside the EU – 40%

Maintaining co-operation with EU on anti-terrorism / security – 38%

(Immigration came in fourth with 29%).

For Brits abroad, 31% of Remain voters thought it was an essential requirement to agree a solution for them for those who voted for Brexit it was 8%. Labour supporters (28%) were more concerned about this than Lib Dem (25%).

Everyone has rejected the Chequers proposal. You do have to question why the PM is so zealously pursuing it. It becomes clear when you consider it took the Tories 2 years to propose the Chequers deal and most Tories MPs rejected as effectively have the EU. There is now a real possibility of a no deal. This will leave the country close to chaos and Tories running for the hills (so to speak) because they will not accept responsibility for the big mess they created. By all accounts, there will be a downturn in the economy and a further excuse for cuts that will worsen austerity. If the public opinion is sharply against the Tories, they may try to hang on until 2022 and get their friends in the press to help them re-write their inept handling of Brexit negotiations as a success.

Labour leadership hadn’t been listening to their members who do want a people’s referendum. After much manoeuvring at the Labour party conference, they did, in the end, agree to keep the option for another referendum. However, Labour leadership is pushing for a general election, there is a possibility of that if the Tories deliver a bad Brexit and there is a significant public outcry.

One thing going for the Liberal Democrats is our consistent message on Brexit and Vince being right again. The proposed one trillion (over 15 years) benefit to the UK economy forecasted by the European Group after leaving the EU is a tale that will be picked up, as will Boris’s £350 million a week pledge. Disgruntled votes who have not had a proper pay increase for over a decade or have been hurt by the austerity programme are the ones that we need to attract. The situation is very fluid at the moment and there isn’t a likely Brexit outcome that many now agree on. Any disenfranchised voters moving to the middle are the ones we need to attract but with our Liberal ideals.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team