Labour, Tory Leadership Vacuum

Thresa May is leading a divided party not wishing to be led and is heading in the opposite direction to anywhere she wants to go. Jeremy Corbyn is trying not to lead his party on Europe when his party is calling out for leadership. Vince is trying to get the party ready to take opportunities from a perceived moderate move from voters who are fed up by the dogmatic and squabbling Tories and leaderless Labour. Voters are moving away from the Tories because they have no agreed Brexit strategy, the can’t go to Labour as their 1970’s socialist tentacles have reappeared, and they won’t come to the Lib Dems as they perceive, wrongly, we are too small to make a difference. What a horrid dilemma. The country is being led by a Tory piped piper who is perilously taking us closer to the cliff edge.
YouGov polled in July asked voters what their top three priorities for the EU negotiators were:
- Allow British companies to trade with EU without tariffs/restrictions – 42%
- Allow the UK to make its own deals with other countries outside the EU – 40%
- Maintaining co-operation with EU on anti-terrorism / security – 38%
(Immigration came in fourth with 29%).
For Brits abroad, 31% of Remain voters thought it was an essential requirement to agree a solution for them for those who voted for Brexit it was 8%. Labour supporters (28%) were more concerned about this than Lib Dem (25%).
Everyone has rejected the Chequers proposal. You do have to question why the PM is so zealously pursuing it. It becomes clear when you consider it took the Tories 2 years to propose the Chequers deal and most Tories MPs rejected as effectively have the EU. There is now a real possibility of a no deal. This will leave the country close to chaos and Tories running for the hills (so to speak) because they will not accept responsibility for the big mess they created. By all accounts, there will be a downturn in the economy and a further excuse for cuts that will worsen austerity. If the public opinion is sharply against the Tories, they may try to hang on until 2022 and get their friends in the press to help them re-write their inept handling of Brexit negotiations as a success.
Labour leadership hadn’t been listening to their members who do want a people’s referendum. After much manoeuvring at the Labour party conference, they did, in the end, agree to keep the option for another referendum. However, Labour leadership is pushing for a general election, there is a possibility of that if the Tories deliver a bad Brexit and there is a significant public outcry.
One thing going for the Liberal Democrats is our consistent message on Brexit and Vince being right again. The proposed one trillion (over 15 years) benefit to the UK economy forecasted by the European Group after leaving the EU is a tale that will be picked up, as will Boris’s £350 million a week pledge. Disgruntled votes who have not had a proper pay increase for over a decade or have been hurt by the austerity programme are the ones that we need to attract. The situation is very fluid at the moment and there isn’t a likely Brexit outcome that many now agree on. Any disenfranchised voters moving to the middle are the ones we need to attract but with our Liberal ideals.
So less than half think protecting trade with the EU is important, AND less than half think deals with non-EU countries are important.
I know they might not be the same people, but even so………..
Do people think we can build a thriving economy WITHOUT ANY international trade? Are we to keep ourselves busy trading Melton Mowbray Pork Pies, Double Gloucester cheese and Buckfast tonic wine across county lines?
All history now and we are where we are, but if we had not gone into coalition and taken the hit in a second election in the Autumn of 2010, probably would still had 35-40 MPs after that, what a different situation we might be in now.
Lesson learnt I hope, not lost to myself as I initially supported a coalition.
Yes there is a Vacuum in the leadership of the Tory and Labour parties, but ours is no better.
Consumed by Brexit we are asleep at the wheel as far as anything else is concerned.
Today Labour has announcedSolar Panels on every roof, more wind farms, plans for the high street and extra childcare. OK how it is going to be paid for is not clear, but where are our big policy announcements?
Tahir Maher…………Labour, Tory Leadership Vacuum….
Yet another article on other parties without any factual vision of our own. These ‘disgruntled/disenfranchised voters’ have shown no sign of “moving to the middle” and, as for our ‘Liberal ideals’; yet another vague statement.
Leadership is hardly our strongest card. The last ‘real’ leader was Nick Clegg, Tim was blown ‘hither and thither’ (mostly by problems of his own making) and Vince is a ‘caretaker’.
Where, oh where, are the articles (as David Becket notes) laying out our initiatives?
Totally agree with expats. To me the party is still not facing reality. I am sure that the enthusiasts think they know what Liberal Democrat policy on Europe is. Most people do not. I am a member and I do not. We have had the referendum, so we are in a new position. We still have not made clear our vision for Europe. What is our vision for Europe? We were at the centre of Europe, but our partners have got used to the idea of our leaving. Our Prime Minister has not. And our party does not seem to have.
“The proposed one trillion (over 15 years) benefit to the UK economy forecasted by the European Group” Pounds or euros?
theakes: No, the Tories would still have implied on targeted social media in 2015 a Labour-SNP coalition to voters who did not accept what Charles Kennedy said
“Speaking as a Scot, . . . they hate each other”, but
it is now the SNP’s turn to say where they stand on a People’s vote.
I have never voted Labour, but I watched some of the Labour conference yesterday on the parliament channel (201). Their Shadow Chancellor seems to have a magic money tree. He needs to put more numbers in his proposals, or be accused of taking the Labour conference (which cheered) or the electorate, as innumerate.
Companies will be compelled to give away shares (number provided)
the shares will not be given out (as some assumed) but will be kept in a special fund
dividends received will be distributed up to a maximum and retained to accumulate
but paid out to many causes (cheers) end.
The taxation part of this is fairly clear, but the distribution part puts hope above reality.
Not sure people have taken into consideration the mechanics of the future vote on May’s deal (whatever that deal turns out to be).
Tell me if I am wrong please. Her deal is expressed in the motion against which amendments are place (and accepted or rejected by the Speaker).
So unless amended the final vote is the May Deal or the motion falls. (That is not the same as No Deal but in the short term would be seen as such). If it passes then there is a trip down to the House of Lord’s; No? But the pressures would be similar.
Perhaps it is the intention of the some to drive the situation to that end because it is likely to produce immediate political and financial chaos.
Who would win the resulting immediate blame-game for that? Mrs May/the Cabinet? Or those who voted against the (unamended) motion? Or the Lords if it fell there.
There is quite a risk here? How many Tories would want to be in that number? Would the DUP be in that number? Suppose 20 Tories made up of ERG fanatics and Soubrists vote against, the motion would fall by as few as ten votes. Or those unelected Peers?
Surely more likely would be that before that final vote some amendment would be arrived at which would amend the Government motion. I can think of only one possible amendment that could do that – you may think of others.
The amendment that might attract more than 50% of those voting would be an EEA amendment. If so, we need to know at lot more about what EEAnonEU might offer those on the margin of their present positions including Labour, but really among all those worried about being seen not to follow the June 2016 decision.
As usual, agree with Expats.
Meanwhile, the most significant political event of the last few weeks in the real world has been Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour conference yesterday. It could be said to be more than a passing spresm.
Richard Underhill – my apologies it is off course in pounds – would be funny if the £15trn projection was in Euro’s.
I had the labour discussion on Brexit on at work yesterday – it was a bit haphazard and you could clearly see JC applaud, hug smile when speakers came up to talk about leaving Europe.
David Becket – painfully you are correct. We just don’t do eye catching announcements like labour is doing. Maybe it’s time to talk to FPC to ask them to put in small announcements like that. I will ask FPC to identify changes from our motions passed that capture specifics like those aired at the Labour conference. Maybe it’s just a matter of presentation.
David Raw – I agree it was a good speech. But I would also say that we don’t get the coverage that Labour get and they don’t get the positive coverage that the Tories get. Apples and oranges
On leadership
I have to disagree. Corbyn has shown virtually no leadership at all on the central issue facing us – Brexit from disappearing during the referendum campaign onwards. Both Tim Farron and Sir Vince Cable have staked out a clear position with some courage – and indeed events have proved them IMHO right – of course Brexiteers will take a different view.
Corbyn has been lucky in that Sir Keir Starmer has handled the Europe brief with some skill but was very close to resigning at one point and had to depart from his prepared speech yesterday – presumably because he couldn’t get his line past Corbyn if it was prepared.
On other issues than Brexit there was a fair deal of that at our conference and in Vince’s speech to conference. A Corbynite Labour party does have a tendency just to throw money at problems – and while I have some sympathy with his approach the Tories will begin to tot it all up and tell us how much extra we will be paying in tax.
@Tahir,
If you are talking to FPC, you need to talk first to Tony Greaves. I know, because he has mentioned them on CiX, that he has ideas to reform the policy-making process that would lead to shorter, more-focused, motions.
@ Laurence – Thanks. Will do
@ Tahir. I said Keir Starmer’s speech was significant – which is profoundly different to being just a good speech. It bounced Corbyn into where he didn’t want to be, Michael 1, and it received a rapturous reception.
As to Lib Dem media coverage, as a participant and observer of politics for over sixty years I simply reflect they get what they currently deserve as a consequence of their actions over the last ten years. There is a Lib Dem policy vacuum and the needle has got stuck on the record. The interesting – if controversial – stuff is coming from elsewhere.
As to policy, good luck Tony in attempting to sharpen things up. For far too long policy resolutions at conference have been like an over long O level essay from an over conscientious student…….a duty but not a pleasure to read.
@David Raw
There seems to be a contradiction in what you say in that you agree with @expats was a “real leader” but deplore where he has got us to.
–
For me as a Liberal no leader – no current leader at least – is a hero! And most leaderships – of any party – end in “failure”. They do say all political careers end in tears. Our policy making process probably does need sharpening up and I have urged Lib Dems on LDV to be bold, particularly for me on education, and march towards the sound of gunfire. But I am proud of a party that does take its policy making process and debate seriously not just as a soundbite for the news. On issues such as immigration and asylum for example we have got to a position where as far as I can see Corbyn et al do not dare to tread.
Whatever Starmer said yesterday – it is clear that Labour’s policy on Brexit is one of complete compromise with all sides being able to read into whatever they want into the composited motion – and Corbyn already is. Labour’s Brexit policy may be right tactically for them – but it is not one of vision, leadership or courage. Indeed just like Corbyn during the referendum.
FPC have set up a working party on “Fair Shares for All” to produce a consultation paper for Spring Conference and a motion for Autumn 2019. It needs to be a genuine and wide-ranging consultation that listens to and carefully considers input from across the membership- avoiding the too frequent criticism of having pre-judged the outcome of the process.
expats “The last ‘real’ leader was Nick Clegg, ”
If that’s a real leader, we’re better off without one.
If the Lib Dems continue to attack Labour and as often happens mock Labour then the party will not receive votes from people like me who could be persuaded to ‘lend’ our vote in the next Election. Simple advice..STOP GETTING AT CORBYN.
Michael 1 26th Sep ’18 – 1:36pm………………Labour’s Brexit policy may be right tactically for them – but it is not one of vision, leadership or courage. Indeed just like Corbyn during the referendum……………..
Did you actually listen to Corbyn’s words, or attend any of his meetings, during the run up to the referendum?
I did; and he was the only leader to give a sensible assessment of ‘Remaining’ (his 7/10 stood out between the ‘Sky Falling’ and ‘Unicorns/Faerie Gold’). He spoke passionately about the advantages of remaining and the need for ‘reform’ from within.
Jenny Barnes 26th Sep ’18 – 3:19pm…..expats “The last ‘real’ leader was Nick Clegg, ”………If that’s a real leader, we’re better off without one…..
I agree; hence the inverted commas.
Here I go again, diving into the Brexit debate – talk about Groundhog Day!
Rees-Mogg and co want us to be the Singapore of Europe – few regulations, low pay, limited workers’ rights etc. Corbyn and co would quite like us out as a siege economy would aid them in their aim to introduce a socialist agenda.
And the rest? Well, when have we ever heard something like “vote Remain and we’ll make the EU a peoples’ EU rather than an extension of global capitalism”?
Silvio has a point about stop knocking the Labour Party.
LIB Dems gained many seats pre 2010 by squeezing Labour votes in con-lib marginals. The present attacks on Labour prevent that from happening again. Leave the Labour bashing to the Tories – they’re better at it. All it does is confirm progressive voters that after the 2010-15 experience Lib Dems are merely pale blue Tories – and moderate Tories that they might as well vote for the real thing.
Personally I can not see why the LibDems would not attack Labour’s plans. Their plans involve the 7,000 biggest of UK companies having 10% of their value expropriated.
Well, it would do but
a) privately held companies couldn’t be robbed and they are now seriously dis incentivised to list and grow
b) foreign companies will be excluded
c) any Board of Directors worth their salt would close their LSE listing and move to Frankfurt or New York (and probably their head office as well)
Any shareholder or fund daft enough to hold shares in a UK listed company deserves to have their money expropriated, a la Venezuela.
So Labour’s flagship plan simply tells UK companies “Leave or be fined 10% of your value”.