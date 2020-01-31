Paul Walter

Leaving the EU – some last day tweets

By | Fri 31st January 2020 - 9:13 am

Here are some EU last day thoughts from the Twittersphere:



* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • John Marriott 31st Jan '20 - 9:35am

    As Shakespeare wrote; “Parting is such sweet sorrow”. Stop wallowing in grief, wipe the tears from your eyes and MOVE ON! As an about to be former pragmatic member of what I personally, despite the lectures from certain quarters, always considered to be basically a trading block with a few bits added on, (and who would still vote to rejoin if offered the chance), I look forward to our rolling up our collective sleeves and actually punching above our weight in that big bad world out there. Who knows? If you strip away the rhetoric and the sentiment you might find that, while our growth rate might not be so high and the pound might have a few collywobbles, we might just start to take responsibility for what we do rather than seek to blame somebody else.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRoland 31st Jan - 10:31am
    @n Hunter - so do the LibDems, remember they were in the room in 2010 which decided the country's spending priorities and on this case...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 31st Jan - 9:56am
    That the only way out of poverty is to work was the philosophy of recent Tory governments, as the UN Rapporteur Philip Alston reported last...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 31st Jan - 9:35am
    As Shakespeare wrote; “Parting is such sweet sorrow”. Stop wallowing in grief, wipe the tears from your eyes and MOVE ON! As an about to...
  • User AvatarToby Keynes 31st Jan - 9:30am
    John Kelly draws attention to yesterday's letter to the Prime Minister, signed by 10 of our 11 MPs, calling on the Prime Minister to challenge...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 31st Jan - 9:22am
    @ Thomas "luddism, which is just another form of rural toryism???" No it's not. It was an understandable incoherent outbreak of anger and frustration by...
  • User AvatarAndrew Daer 31st Jan - 9:13am
    We need to ensure we don't become immune to Trump's nauseating rhetorical style. Announcing himself Israel's 'greatest ever friend' while presenting his ridiculously one-sided 'solution'...