Leaving the EU – some last day tweets

Here are some EU last day thoughts from the Twittersphere:



We tried to stop it. pic.twitter.com/eDFiyivq7R — Liz Jarvis (@LizJarvisUK) January 31, 2020





Brussels has lit up its main square in Union Jack colours to say goodbye to the Brits 😭 pic.twitter.com/oPU4bX7YYO — Jon Stone (@joncstone) January 30, 2020

Our last day as a member of the European Union. But not my last as a European Citizen. My folks live in Brussels, Grandma in Athens, my brother in Paris with his Italian partner, my sister in Berlin. You can remove the label but you can’t take away my identity. I ❤️ 🇪🇺 — Layla Moran 🔶 🇪🇺 (@LaylaMoran) January 31, 2020

Today's @DailyRecord cover neatly sums up my own thoughts. pic.twitter.com/5RVl3pZ0uk — Andrew Page (@scottishliberal) January 31, 2020

Thank you, EU, for all you have brought us – peace, security, human rights, protections at work, consumer rights and the right to study, work and live and love across 27 countries. I do not want to leave you and will fight for the UK to rejoin sooner rather than later. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) January 31, 2020

Group hug everyone. Am so proud of @NELLibDems

and what we did together these past three and half years in our efforts to stop the stupidity that is Brexit. Thank you, friends💙💛💙💛🔶@scotlibdems @EdinburghLibDem @LibDems #LeaveALightOnForScotland #leavealighton pic.twitter.com/c4t3qN46I2 — Elaine Ford🔶🕷 (@ElaineF2022) January 30, 2020

I’ve tried watching some of the farewell speeches in the European Parliament by our liberal MEPs, but I can’t. The words make me feel too sad. Not just a bit sad, but profoundly upset in a way I find hard to put into words. 😢 — Max Wilkinson (@mpmwilko) January 30, 2020

I hope that from today we learn to stop being so complacent about the progress we make. The values we hold dear are constantly under threat, just because we think of them as the status quo does not make them untouchable. Work to protect what you believe in. 🇪🇺 — Elaine Bagshaw (@esbagshaw) January 31, 2020

This is a sad day to be a pro-European. The Liberal Democrats fought with everything we had to remain in the European Union and I firmly believe our future is European. — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) January 31, 2020

Some MEPs have stayed in Brussels to the bitter end. But the week has been tearful enough. I've come home to the North West, sick at heart. Brexit isn't 'taking back control', it's Britain running away from shaping the future of our continent. #LibDems — Chris Davies MEP (@ChrisDaviesLD) January 30, 2020



