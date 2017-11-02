Lessons from Finland on Universal Basic Income

Aditya Chakrabortty, a Guardian Columnist, recently travelled to Finland to interview a man who’s been part of a Universal Basic Income trial. The scheme gives 2,000 randomly chosen people, who were already receiving unemployment benefits, £493 a month unconditionally. The scheme will finish properly at the end of 2018 and no official results will be published until then, but there is anecdotal evidence from a number of interviews conducted with people chosen to take part.

One such person is Juha Jarvinen. When asked by Chakrabortty what difference the trial money had made to his life, he showed the journalist his workshop, full of film-making equipment; plans for an artist’s version of Airbnb; and a room where he makes drums that sell for hundreds of euros, while also supporting six children.

This anecdotal evidence suggests that many unemployed people would work harder with unconditional benefits, no longer having to jump through bureaucratic hoops.

It’s not even as though it’s a massive sum. It’s less than a fifth of the average private-sector income in Finland, which, if copied here in the UK, would be a third of the level under which we deem people to be living in poverty. Hence it is not the level of funding that is really liberating, but the freedom from the vast amount of hoops that people previously had to jump through to get a similar amount of money.

One issue with the Finnish study is the lack of giving UBI to people who are already working, potentially missing effects that the policy has on employed people. However, we have another proxy for this, being the trials of Basic Income in Manitoba, Canada. Analysis of the data collected during these trials suggested that only new mothers and those who had dropped out of school recently reduced their work hours due to receiving UBI, to spend more time with their baby and to restart education respectively, which I am sure you will all agree is a productive use of their time.

The UK currently treats claimants exceptionally badly, deeming people who are dying fit to work and removing their benefits, all for ideological and little financial gain. As liberals and individualists, we must put our faith in the people themselves to do what is best for them with UBI money, whether this is to start a new business, go back to school or save for an emergency. We must support a universal basic income.

* Oliver Craven is a party member in Lincoln, Sleaford and North Hykeham Liberal Democrats.