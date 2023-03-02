Let’s take a look at the Lib Dems

This post was originally published in Italian on 17th February in the daily La Ragione (page 6). We offer you a translation.

The formation of the UK Lib Dems is very interesting. The party is actually very young. It was formed in 1988 from the merger of the traditional Liberal Party with the Social Democrats, a group born in the early 1980s from the split between the reformist and moderate wings of Labour. Thus, from this union that took place during the Thatcher period, a completely new political entity arose in the cultural setting, but also in the political structure.

Agile, mobile, attentive to the movements and moods of every segment of society which in those years was undergoing a great transformation, the new party established itself as a new presence, above all for its roots in the regions. The Liberal Democrats immediately assumed the vocation of embracing the demands that are not limited only to the City. The big idea is not to focus on Westminster, and not restrict itself to established boundaries, geographically and socially.

As a third force in the country, the new party speaks a new language, and makes communication a strong point. It is a place of continuous comparisons, of calling into question certainties, of overcoming ancient belongings and of the ability to bring the kaleidoscopic world of liberal culture to life in a single but multi-facetted entity.

Inform, inform, inform! This is the motto. But also inform itself and citizens every day about what is happening throughout the territory. From Scotland to Wales, but also and above all in every single municipality, every district, town council, etc. The imperative is to be present everywhere, as much in a community of five hundred inhabitants as in hundreds of thousands.

It is a very nonconformist party, difficult to analyse along classical lines. The current Leader is Ed Davey MP. But the party has a highly decentralised structure and the contributions from the regions are incredibly important. The very recent HQ elections in December confirmed the writer Mark Pack in the role of President. Mark Pack undertakes on a daily basis to inform (and collect information) on what is happening in the regions regarding any topic of social relevance. He posts about ten thematic newsletters which he updates promptly.

Party members, MPs like Daisy Cooper, can count on the activism of an incredible amount of volunteers and citizens who constitute the real strength of the party and who are the backbone of the LibDems. They are the angels, the sentinels of active citizenship.

Today’s liberals, look at this model!

* Massimo Ricciuti is an Italian journalist and supporter of our sister parties in the Renew Europe Group.