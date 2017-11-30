Caron Lindsay

FOUR amazing GAINS with massive swings in Lib Dem by-election clean sweep

By | Thu 30th November 2017 - 11:18 pm

There were four by-elections tonight. All won by the Liberal Democrats in areas of the country where we haven’t been too strong in recent years.

Great to see a Lib Dem GAIN in Gainsborough tonight. The town council seat was won by Neil Cook.

Congratulations.

Interesting that the postal vote was such a large proportion of the votes cast. That perhaps tells us something about the importance of going after that vote in our campaigning if we didn’t know it already.

In Tandridge in Surrey, a very convincing hold.

Nice one, Cllr Helen Rujbally and team.

Leaving aside the fact that Alex is going to have to provide video evidence if he’s going to keep going on about one man congas, this is an amazing result in Gosport from a standing start. One hell of a gain from Labour – a 53% swing

I mean that’s nothing to nearly 60% of the vote. Wowsers, Steve Hammond and team.

And in Kent, another sold gain in Maidstone by Rob Field.

So far, tonight, we have had some great results in areas of the country where we haven’t done so well recently.

The last result of the night is now in. And it’s another corker. A gain from UKIP in Torridge with 60.2% of the vote.

Nicely done, Cheryl Hunkin and team.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

