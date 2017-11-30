Vince: Trump is racist and evil

Don’t you just wish Vince would just say what he thinks and not hold back?
The depressing thing is that Vince is not being in any way hyperbolic. Trump’s casual endorsement of the vilest kinds of prejudice makes the world a much less secure, peaceful place. It’s up to us liberals to do all we can to replace that hatred with generous-spirited openness
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
LibDems, Labour and Greens condemn Trump… Conservatives appear ‘slightly miffed’…
I think we know whose side we should be on..
Yes it’s a good line from Vince, but it has taken far too long for him to say it. This story broke yesterday morning. I know Jo Swinson put out a statement yesterday afternoon but I felt that was a bit weak, and in any case this is a moment for party leaders.
If we are to escape this 7% rut we’re in, Vince needs to grab opportunities like this with both hands. Imagine the coverage we’d have got if he had made this statement instantly when the story was dominating all the news.