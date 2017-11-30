Vince: Trump is racist and evil

Don’t you just wish Vince would just say what he thinks and not hold back?

The depressing thing is that Vince is not being in any way hyperbolic. Trump’s casual endorsement of the vilest kinds of prejudice makes the world a much less secure, peaceful place. It’s up to us liberals to do all we can to replace that hatred with generous-spirited openness

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings