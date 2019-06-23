Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem Councillor Julia Ogiehor speaks out after being racially abused on the Tube

By | Sun 23rd June 2019 - 12:55 pm

Haringey Lib Dem Councillor Julia Ogiehor has described, in a very disturbing Twitter thread, how she suffered disgusting racial abuse on the tube earlier this week:

She also spoke to the Guardian about her ordeal:

According to Ogiehor, the two white men said they were from Liverpool after a fellow commuter intervened and sat next to her, before the men accused her of being “ashamed” of where she was from.

“One of them called me uneducated, and looked like I didn’t go to university,” Ogiehor said. “I had my hands up saying I do not want to speak to you any more, then one of the guys tried to pull my hands down and demanded I get out of his sight.

“I recoiled and said please do not touch me, as he kept saying I had no common sense and that I was uneducated at the top of his voice. I was the only black person in the carriage and he seemed to expect everyone would be on their side. They seemed to be a little taken aback when that was not the case.”

She added: “They had such a sense of entitlement and sounded offended that I refused to go into my heritage and did indeed come from London.”

And Julie talked about the importance of showing solidarity when you see others under attack:

The fact I was helped is what gave me the courage to defend myself,” she said. “Hate crime is under-reported, so please speak up. They are the minority, and we need to stand up to bigotry.

Nobody should have to put up with this sort of intimidation and harassment. It’s really important to challenge it whenever we see it. Never be a bystander.

It’s not easy to speak out when you have been the victim of such racism. But every single person of colour I know has to put up with this crap on a regular basis. And it’s getting worse.

If Boris Johnson wins the Conservative leadership, every single racist in the country will feel that they have an ally in Downing Street because of the many disgraceful comments he has made over the years. Chuka Umunna talked on Politics Live the other day about how Boris is normalising racist abuse.

Let’s hope that the men who subjected Julia to this racist abuse are brought to justice for their actions.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

