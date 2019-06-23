Bungling Boris and his baffling Brexit bravado

Likely next PM, Boris Johnson, now has the unenviable task of facing disgruntled Tory party members at hustings across the UK. Worse, he has to do this side-by-side with the bland Jeremy Hunt.

Boris is surely aware that these disgruntled souls feel that way because, after 40 years of anti-EU and anti-immigrant campaigning by the far-right UK press, they were then promised (and voted for) a painless easy Brexit, and a grovelling EU. Once Brexit is implemented, the UK can then go about kicking out various foreigners, as they have been led to believe. Britain as a Great Power, they believe, would be able to trade with the EU on the same easy terms as now, and on better terms with the rest of the world … whilst ending free movement in the EU and severing all links with the European Court of Justice and its supposed terrorist-loving human rights regime.

The last three years has inevitably dented such ‘true faith’ beliefs as reality has set in. However the Tory members being faced by Boris in the coming weeks have been desperate to find a saviour who can restore their faith, and preserve their whole weltanschauung. Boris has found a very willing audience indeed for the view that the stalemate of the last three years is not due to inflated expectations at all. No. They are merely due to Theresa May, Olly Robbins and Mark Sedwill being weak negotiators. These Tories desperately want to believe in Boris and believe that all the promises can be kept and their patriotic beliefs kept intact.

Thus Boris has to give them what they want, and he has made it his raison d’etre. His audience must have hope to cling on to. Boris, though vague so far, does have a discernible plan for them to lap up. It will probably be presented to Tories like this.

He will say that Article XXIV of the GATT and Article V of the GATS (WTO conditions of membership) allow the UK to declare that after Oct 31st they are ‘in the process’ of negotiating a new trade agreement and thus the EU is allowed to give the UK special treatment and continue the current tariff & regulatory regime as an interim agreement, giving the UK 10 years to negotiate a permanent deal. He will say that the EU will be forced to agree to this interim agreement, and allow the UK to exclude free movement and ECJ jurisdiction from it, because if they don’t accept all this, the UK will refuse to pay the £39bn EU exit fee.

Piffle and balderdash.

Article XXIV of GATT does allow the EU to establish an interim agreement over 10 years, bypassing the WTO rules on equal treatment of all WTO member trading partners, but:

* The EU and UK must agree a detailed negotiating plan (very unlikely) which is then challengeable by all WTO members, bringing it to a halt

* The interim agreement must cover all previous trade agreement subjects and the UK or EU cannot exclude any components of it (in other words it must be just like staying in the EU for 10 years)

* The EU has to agree to it all and to the detailed schedule (and they won’t consider this unless the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified)

* No deal is not a deal.

Importantly, the £39bn ‘threat’ is no threat at all, because it is not an exit fee. It is payment of prior obligations already contracted for, including loans. If the UK does not meet it’s commitments it is defaulting on loans and contracts. That will dramatically increase interest rates paid by the UK for future borrowing. That will increase costs at the same time that tax revenues will be falling, creating a downward spiral of higher loans and higher interest rates. Good luck.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).