Lib Dem GAIN Council seat in Bath and North East Somerset

Good news from the West Country.
Kingsmead (Bath & North East Somerset) result:
LDEM: 41.1% (+10.0)
LAB: 24.6% (+11.6)
CON: 21.3% (-6.8)
GRN: 13.0% (-9.5)
LDem GAIN from Con.
No UKIP (-5.3) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 5, 2018
Congratulations to Cllr Sue Craig and her team.
It wasn’t a good night for the Conservatives as they lost a seat to Labour in Lichfield too – and we got 6.6% of the vote in a ward where we didn’t put up a candidate the last time.
Curborough (Lichfield) result:
LAB: 60.4% (+27.2)
CON: 33.0% (-8.4)
LDEM: 6.6% (+6.6)
No UKIP (-25.4) as prev.
Labour GAIN from Conservative.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 5, 2018
And we had a healthy gain in vote share in Shropshire:
Shifnal South & Cosford (Shropshire) result:
CON: 38.3% (-18.9)
IND (Mitchell): 22.2% (-9.3)
IND (Carey): 21.9% (+21.9)
LDEM: 17.7% (+6.3)
Conservative HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 5, 2018
That’s two weeks running when we have had a full slate of candidates in by-elections. It is so important that we give voters the chance to vote for us and you never know who might be inspired to join and get involved with us if we show that we are there.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I would also like to see us contest as many elections as possible. To put our performance in perspective we are currently contesting about 80% of local by-elections. Not as good as in the months before the coalition when we contested about 90% but much better than the low point of the coalition years when we contested only just over half of council by-elections. The Conservatives have the best record – they contest over 95% of by-elections. Labour in recent years have averaged over 90% – much better than they used to do. Obviously, contesting seats is not as important as winning them, but there is a rough correlation between contesting and winning – when parties are doing well in by-elections they also tend to be contesting more of them.