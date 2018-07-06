Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem GAIN Council seat in Bath and North East Somerset

By | Fri 6th July 2018 - 7:42 am

Good news from the West Country.

Congratulations to Cllr Sue Craig and her team.

It wasn’t a good night for the Conservatives as they lost a seat to Labour in Lichfield too – and we got 6.6% of the vote in a ward where we didn’t put up a candidate the last time.

And we had a healthy gain in vote share in Shropshire:

That’s two weeks running when we have had a full slate of candidates in by-elections. It is so important that we give voters the chance to vote for us and you never know who might be inspired to join and get involved with us if we show that we are there.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Kevin Hawkins 6th Jul '18 - 8:42am

    I would also like to see us contest as many elections as possible. To put our performance in perspective we are currently contesting about 80% of local by-elections. Not as good as in the months before the coalition when we contested about 90% but much better than the low point of the coalition years when we contested only just over half of council by-elections. The Conservatives have the best record – they contest over 95% of by-elections. Labour in recent years have averaged over 90% – much better than they used to do. Obviously, contesting seats is not as important as winning them, but there is a rough correlation between contesting and winning – when parties are doing well in by-elections they also tend to be contesting more of them.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKevin Hawkins 6th Jul - 8:42am
    I would also like to see us contest as many elections as possible. To put our performance in perspective we are currently contesting about 80%...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 6th Jul - 8:34am
    Chris, You are absolutely right. There were very good things in coalition, but there were very bad things as well. The problem is that in...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 6th Jul - 8:33am
    Also a very soft Brexit-direction would take years to formalise and implement. In the process, its absurdity (all obligations, no say) should become amply clear...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 6th Jul - 8:21am
    Thank you David Raw. A wonderful, amusing story with a clear message! A good lesson in how to communicate political ideas.
  • User AvatarIan Sanderson (RM3) 6th Jul - 8:20am
    @David Raw 'Beveridge was a civil servant in 1942' Like many others for the duration of the war. Gaitskell and Wilson were also war-time civil...
  • User AvatarChris Cory 6th Jul - 7:57am
    PS to my previous post. I have been marking A level papers this week. One student wrote that the pupil premium was introduced by the...