Lib Dem GAIN Council seat in Bath and North East Somerset

Good news from the West Country.

Kingsmead (Bath & North East Somerset) result: LDEM: 41.1% (+10.0)

LAB: 24.6% (+11.6)

CON: 21.3% (-6.8)

GRN: 13.0% (-9.5) LDem GAIN from Con. No UKIP (-5.3) as prev. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 5, 2018

Congratulations to Cllr Sue Craig and her team.

It wasn’t a good night for the Conservatives as they lost a seat to Labour in Lichfield too – and we got 6.6% of the vote in a ward where we didn’t put up a candidate the last time.

Curborough (Lichfield) result: LAB: 60.4% (+27.2)

CON: 33.0% (-8.4)

LDEM: 6.6% (+6.6) No UKIP (-25.4) as prev. Labour GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 5, 2018

And we had a healthy gain in vote share in Shropshire:

Shifnal South & Cosford (Shropshire) result: CON: 38.3% (-18.9)

IND (Mitchell): 22.2% (-9.3)

IND (Carey): 21.9% (+21.9)

LDEM: 17.7% (+6.3) Conservative HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) July 5, 2018

That’s two weeks running when we have had a full slate of candidates in by-elections. It is so important that we give voters the chance to vote for us and you never know who might be inspired to join and get involved with us if we show that we are there.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings