Observations of an ex pat: Cunning plan needed

The British cabinet is preparing to retire to Chequers for a country weekend of Pimms, strawberries and footie and tennis on the telly. There may even be some croquet on the prime ministerial lawn and perhaps late night bridge in the drawing room.
Miss Marple and/or Hercule Poirot, however, should be on hand for a rapid intervention. The likelihood of blood on the vintage Axminster is high.
The stated purpose of the meeting is to finally reach an agreement on the British negotiating position for Brexit negotiations. Will they agree? Unlikely. The Brexiteers red lines are finally hitting the brick wall of reality. A growing coalition of business, trade unions and a hard-nosed Treasury are blocking Boris and Co at every turning.
However, they can’t back down. That would be political suicide. On the other hand, the Brexiteers can’t play their trump card and resign in protest. That would collapse the government and result in an election win for a left-wing Labour administration.
Prime Minister Theresa May is said to have devised a compromise solution which Downing Street sources say is “the best of both worlds.” Both Brexiteers and EU negotiators have dismissed it as the “worst of all worlds,”
So the likely result of the coming make or break weekend is a fudge falsely portrayed as a breakthrough. In short, more shambles with the likely final result of a no deal Brexit with all the nightmarish consequences that entails.
Of course, this exponentially increases the chances of a second referendum. The problem is that the Remainers are almost every bit as clueless about Britain’s national direction as the Brexiteers. Other than saying they want a second referendum on Brexit with the implied aim of a reversal of the 2016 vote, they have offered no clear alternative set of policies.
For a start, what would be the words on the ballot paper? Would it be another binary choice—stay out or go back in? Would it offer eternal negotiations with a return to status quo ante until they are never concluded?
Will the second referendum ballot paper be in or out or will it accept the result of the first referendum and offer merely soft or hard Brexit? If it offers soft Brexit will the Remainers make it clear that the UK would be subject to EU rules, laws, regulations and tariffs with only a limited—if that—say on their content?
Immigration and the EU’s rules on free movement of labour was a big issue in the first referendum. Most Remainers are multiculturalists. Unfortunately for them, a large proportion of the population feel threatened by the multiculturalism they embrace. The immigration issue has been inextricably linked to Brexit and exacerbated national divisions. How do the Remainers propose to deal with the perceived threat of free movement?
And finally—and perhaps most important of all— if the Remainers win a second referendum, how do they propose to answer the Brexiteers inevitable charge that they were cheated by an elitist conspiracy of big business, clever clog intellectuals, immigrants and international liberalism? How do they prevent an angry backlash from Brexiteers?
The current state of Brexit negotiations is a shambles because the Brexit advocates failed to look beyond the referendum campaign and result. They failed to recognise the Newtonian reality that every action has a reaction. They failed to address the complexities, the emotions or the realities of leaving EU. There was no plan and they have been justifiably castigated for their failure.
If the Remainers do not want to suffer the same fate then they need to prepare a detailed post-second referendum alternative. Presenting such a proposal would increase the chances of a second referendum being held as well as mitigating the consequences of a vote against the Brexiteers. The political formula cannot be a simple return to status quo ante. The referendum and the subsequent two years have moved the goal posts. A cunning plan is needed.
* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com
If Brexit is stopped, as it obviously would be if prejudice gave way to factual analysis, the backlash from Brexiters would be a problem, but the alternative is Brexit! That would leave remainers annoyed and leavers furious (when they realised they’d been sold a pup). The protest element of the vote would still need to be addressed, and that might be the one good thing to come out of the referendum, but most of that protest had nothing to do with the EU.
Regarding immigration, those who fear that we are being ‘overwhelmed’ need to be reminded that the free movement of labour has led to ebbing and flowing of people following available work. The tide (within Europe) has reversed since job prospects have improved in other EU countries, and there was never the likelihood that we would be “swamped” by hordes of indigent invaders – that was a myth promulgated by the likes of Farage, who wanted to manipulate public opinion for their own ends. If a new remain campaign couldn’t overcome that puerile message we really ought to give up (I don’t intend to).
I worry about another (third) referendum. We may end up where we are now.
We vote for our MPs to represent us. It is time for those MPs to vote with their conscience. If they GENUINELY believe that constituents will be better out of the EU then vote to leave. If they don’t believe that then they must vote to remain.
This isn’t about party politics – it’s about the next 30-40 years – well after most of them will be dead and gone.
However, I think that the EU needs to listen to the real concerns of peoplevall over Europe, not just the UK. The EU needs reform. IF we stay it must be clear that reform must happen. Germany, Austria, Italy and France are seeing popular unrest about the EU. Now is the opportunity to push against an open door – the problem is that Theresa May hasn’t the courage to do that. Once again the Tories are puttng Party before Country. The problem is that it will be everbody else’s grandchildren who will pay the price.
The reality of the so called negotiations are not about what is best for britain but all about what position can be cobbled togethet to satisfy the warring factions in the Tory party. So it is almost certainly a position which will be rejected by EU. Philip talks about MPs voting with their conscience, I am not certain that they have the strength of character to do that. The fear of a Labour government, I dont think exists. It is more likely that Corben will get a backlash from voters over his tacit support for Brexit.
Europe itself seems to be understanding that changes are needed and our party could set out some of the adjustments which would be needed for our continued membership. Today is a pivotal moment to see if the Tory party has any interset in our country or that they will seek anything to keep the party together although in my judgement the Conservatives are so split that they do not constitute a political grouping anymore
It is actually very simple to understand the governments actions over BREXIT. They are working under the rules of the game ‘Mornington Crescent’ and hoping nobody notices. It appears they have adopted the variant called the ‘Nidd Rules’ (*) though…
(Apologies to all peoples worldwide who have never heard of the BBC radio satirical programme ‘Im Sorry I haven’t a clue’)
The version I have played involves avoiding naming ‘Mornington Crescent’ and forcing a competitor to do so. Putting the competitor into Zugswang to use the chess term. I suspect the cabinet is using this version of the MC rules, a variant in effect of ‘pass the parcel’ played with a bomb. You can see why they rush for safety under the Nidd Rules variant..
(*) guaranteeing deadlock.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mornington_Crescent_(game)
The EU wants tighter integration of the Euro countries, others (if they do not want to join the Euro) should move back to the original trading partnership – that would give us a chance to get a reformed relationship and some restraints on free movement as well as paying less in over time (overall, the Euro zone countries have a much better debt/defecit position than poor old Blighty).
” They failed to recognise the Newtonian reality that every action has a reaction. They failed to address the complexities, the emotions or the realities of leaving EU”
The Newtonian reality is that if we are sitting in a chair the upwards force from the chair, on our backsides, is equal and opposite to our weight. This doesn’t, of course, mean that we are stuck to the chair and can never leave. The good professor is no longer with us, but I think he’d also agree that we can both leave our chairs and the EU. That is, if we want to and we push hard enough.
Before EUREf16 we often heard the argument from Remainers that the EU didn’t sap our sovereignty. We gained from pooling it etc etc. We still made our own laws and were still an independent country and could, of course, leave any time we wanted too. I didn’t buy that. The truth is now only coming out that we were much more entwined with the EU than anyone on either side cared to admit.
Remainers didn’t want to admit it because it shreds their ‘we are still a sovereign country’ argument. Leavers still don’t want to admit it because it makes Leaving harder than anyone previously supposed.
@ William Fowler,
“the Euro zone countries have a much better debt/deficit position than poor old Blighty.”
Do they? John Redwood, who I believe has good credentials as a merchant banker, says we shouldn’t count the £400 billion of Govt bonds held by the BoE, and bought as part of the recent QE program, as debt because the BoE owns it. The BoE are effectively owned by the Treasury. So, on the face of it, it does look like he might have a point.
So that gets the National Debt down to about 60% of GDP from 90% of GDP. Euro using countries can’t do that!
And if the QE program had been big enough then the National Debt would have been eliminated altogether. Yippee!
PS There is a flaw in John Redwood’s argument BTW. Can you spot what it is?
Go on Peter do tell what is the flaw in Redwoods analysis. I’ve often mentioned our actual debt is much lower than the Tories trumpet, how nice a Tory agrees. Redwood also advised his clients not to invest in the UK ( funny you failed to mention that). As to your analogue of sitting in a chair you forgot to mention it was parched on a cliff edge and by getting off it we would plummet ( gravity and facts get us everytime). As to Euro countries not being able to use the QE trick, why what does the European Central bank buy, it certainly seems to own a lot of bonds and who owns the European Central bank?
As the negotiations are clearly deadlocked with the EU refusing to accept all proposals that the UK Government offers, there are only two options for a second referendum question:
1) Remain in the EU on our existing terms (that is without the amendments agreed between Cameron and the EU), or
2) Leave the EU on WTO terms.
Option 1) implies that either the EU27 will accept a reversal of the Article 50 notification or the ECJ rules that we can withdraw it unilaterally. If neither is the case then a second referendum is pointless.
In some ways, I would rather see a General Election than a second referendum since a GE would force Corbyn to define his policy over our relations with the EU. At the moment all he has to do is to keep saying that the Tory Brexit is bad.
@ Frankie,
You ask:
“….who owns the European Central bank?”
According to the Target 2 balance sheet there’s only a couple of countries that have a net positive stake in the ECB. I’m sure you can guess who the are!
The flaw in JR’s argument is a little harder. I’ll let you think about that a little longer yet. But I’m sure you see what I’m getting at. If it’s so easy to reduce National Debt by getting the central bank to buy up ££ billions of bonds, why worry about so-called debt in the first place?
Of course, this exponentially increases the chances of a second referendum.
Disagree with this line of reasoning, what is increasingly likely is the infighting, currently being contained within the Cabinet and the Conservative party finally coming out into the open.
This potentially has the benefit of exposing all the differing views on Brexit within the Cabinet…
T.May not see Christmas as the PM resulting in frantic activity as the provisions of the Fixed Term Parliament Act come to the fore – can J.Corbyn really support the government, form a stable coalition, or will his MP’s demand an election?
So it is looking like we’re heading for not just a hard-Brexit but a messy hard-Brexit…