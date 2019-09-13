Lib Dem gain from Tories in Andrea Leadsom’s constituency

Great day campaigning in Middleton Cheney with Alison Eastwood and Lizzy 😊 @Conservatives pic.twitter.com/mNndrdYH4T — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) August 26, 2019



Well done to Mark Allen and team on a fantastic victory in Middleton Cheney. They won the South Northamptonshire seat from the Tories to gain the seat in yesterday’s by-election. This was despite local MP Andrea Leadsom campaigning hard for the Tory candidate (see above).

Full result in Middleton Cheney, South Northamptonshire – @towcesterfocus LD Mark Allen: 384 (44.3% +10.2)

Con 345 (39.8% -2.3)

Green 89 (10.3% +6.2)

Labour 49 (5.7% -14.1) — ALDC (@ALDC) September 12, 2019





In other results,there was a strong hold for Ruth Houghton in Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire. We achieved 24.6% of the vote via candidate Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant in Ryall and Casterton, Rutland, a seat that an Independent previously won unopposed. We strongly held the seat of St Mark’s in Rushmore thanks to Thomas Mitchell and team. Thanks also to Chris Nelson for flying the flag in Finedon, Wellingborough.

Full result for Bishop's Castle, Shropshire @LudlowLibDems LD Ruth Houghton: 838 (71.4%)

Con: 229 (19.5%)

Lab: 107 (9.1%) — ALDC (@ALDC) September 12, 2019

Ryhell & Casterton, Rutland Con: 357 (56.3%)

LD Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant: 156 (24.6%)

Green: 121 (19.1%) Many thanks to Beverley for standing and the team in Rutland for reaching almost 25% of the vote from a standing start! pic.twitter.com/uhyogZniY9 — ALDC (@ALDC) September 12, 2019

St Mark's (Rushmoor) result: LDEM: 54.7% (+16.6)

CON: 35.9% (+2.2)

LAB: 9.4% (-6.1) Liberal Democrat HOLD. — Britain Elects (@britainelects) September 12, 2019

Result in Finedon, Wellingborough Con 547 (52.1%)

Independent: 227 (21.6%)

Green: 134 (12.8%)

Lab: 76 (7.2%)

LD Chris Nelson: 64 (6.1%) A Conservative hold. Thanks to Chris for flying the flag for @WboroLibDems pic.twitter.com/xPWMFZmqtI — ALDC (@ALDC) September 13, 2019

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.