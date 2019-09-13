Paul Walter

Lib Dem gain from Tories in Andrea Leadsom’s constituency

By | Fri 13th September 2019 - 10:27 am


Well done to Mark Allen and team on a fantastic victory in Middleton Cheney. They won the South Northamptonshire seat from the Tories to gain the seat in yesterday’s by-election. This was despite local MP Andrea Leadsom campaigning hard for the Tory candidate (see above).


In other results,there was a strong hold for Ruth Houghton in Bishop’s Castle, Shropshire. We achieved 24.6% of the vote via candidate Beverley Wrigley-Pheasant in Ryall and Casterton, Rutland, a seat that an Independent previously won unopposed. We strongly held the seat of St Mark’s in Rushmore thanks to Thomas Mitchell and team. Thanks also to Chris Nelson for flying the flag in Finedon, Wellingborough.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Martin Land 13th Sep '19 - 10:48am

    Despite Andrea or because? A great result though after everything that’s happened in Northants I’m astonished that nearly 40% still voted Tory!

