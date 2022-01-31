Lib Dem MPs challenge Boris Johnson on Sue Gray report

It’s been quite the afternoon in the Commons.

Boris Johnson faced sustained criticism over the findings of the Sue Gray report. The most effective were the contributions that fought his fire and bluster with ice rather than more fire.

That’s why Theresa May’s takedown of her successor was so effective. I will never forgive her for what she did at the Home Office, nor in her pursuit of a hard Brexit, but her contribution today was brilliant, asking him if he had read the rules, ignored them or didn’t think they applied to him.

Ian Blackford just had to make it all about him, daring the Speaker to throw him out of the Chamber for saying the PM had misled Parliament. The rule may be daft. But it is the rule, and not to observe it when we are talking about rulebreaking seems illogical. There is a debate to be had around whether that rule is fit for purpose when the man at the despatch box has plainly misled Parliament, but it should have been about Boris today, not Blackford. They are both experts at meaningless bluster and not so good at the incisive point.

There were two brilliant contributions from Ed Davey. He really spoke up for all of us who had followed the rules, often in searingly painful, heartbreaking circumstances.

"Does the Prime Minister understand, does he care about the enormous hurt his actions have caused to bereaved families across our country?"@EdwardJDavey pic.twitter.com/5ADm9Wq8Wy — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 31, 2022

Later he added that the PM’s performance had been “horrific.”

That was an horrific Commons display from Boris Johnson. He doesn’t have the basic decency and integrity to serve as Britain’s Prime Minister. Tory MPs know it, yet refuse to take any action. — Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 31, 2022

Christine Jardine said that people were livid not just at the culture of rule-breaking in No 10, but at the dodging of accountability by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister is doing everything he can to save his own skin despite the public wanting him to go. Enough is enough. He must resign. pic.twitter.com/T4W6QAoQ88 — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) January 31, 2022

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings