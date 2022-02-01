Towards an elected Head of State

Whenever Lib Dems talk about what we would want to do when we are in Government again, Constitutional Reform always comes up. PR for elections to the Commons, an Elected Second Chamber and Devolution to the English Regions are the normal areas that get mentioned. I would like to raise another are we should also be talking about as part of a new constitutional settlement, electing our Head of State.

Having a Hereditary Monarch is something that should not fit well with a Party that believes in rejecting “all prejudice and discrimination based upon race, ethnicity, caste, heritage, class, religion or belief, age, disability, sex, gender or sexual orientation’ and oppose all forms of entrenched privilege and inequality.”

Yet when raised, many seem to think that the only alternative is to have an Executive President as in the USA, Russia or France.

However, there is another version of elected Head of State where the holder does not run the Government but can act as a unifying presence above party politics. It is a model already used in many counties around the world including our neighbours in Ireland and also in many other countries around the world. These Presidents do not come with a baggage of an extended family and courtiers and usually have limit on how long they stay in office.

While many (but by no means all) have a background in politics, they renounce any political allegiance on taking office allowing them to speak out in a non-partisan way on the issues that confront the nation, acting as uniting force for the country.

Having an Elected Head of Sate would also release those members of both the immediate Royal Family and the extended one from being tied by their accident of birth to the institution of the Monarchy. It would allow the Queen of her descendants to enjoy their considerable private fortune away from the glare of publicity.

Here, as a starting point for discussion, is how I would see how such a President would be elected and what powers they would have:

1. That the United Kingdom should replace its hereditary Monarchy with an elected non-executive President.

2. The President shall have the following powers:

a. Appoints the government on the nomination of the House of Commons

b. Appoints the judiciary on the advice of a Judiciary Appointments Committee

c. Convenes and dissolves Parliament on the advice of Parliament

d. Signs bills into law although they may first refer them to the Supreme Court to rule on the Constitutionality of the proposed law.

e. Represents the state abroad and accredits ambassadors and receives the letters of credence of foreign diplomats.

f. The formal Supreme Commander of the British Army, Royal Navy & the Royal Air Force

g. Power of pardon on the advice of the Government

h. Confer honours on the advice of the Government

3. The position will be elected every 6 years with a maximum of 2 successive terms

4. Candidates can be nominated by:

a. 100 Members of the House of Commons or the Second Chamber from at least three Political Parties or

b. 100 Mayors or Chairs of Principal Local Authorities from at least 3 of the 12 regions of England or the other Constituent Nations of the United Kingdom

c. 5000 electors from at least 3 of the 12 regions of England or the other Constituent Nations of the United Kingdom

5. They will be elected by a popular vote of all electors in the country by Single Transferable Vote.

6. On being elected, they must renounce any political affiliation they hold.

7. The Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords (or Second Chamber) will act as the joint Vice Presidents (in the event of absence abroad of the President or for medical reasons) and joint Acting Presidents in the event of a vacancy through death or resignation of the incumbent President.

This proposal is not meant in anyway as being disrespectful of our current Head of State who has for 70 years given great service to the country nor of her possible successors. However, times change, and I believe we need to move on from an hereditary head of state to one who is elected and accountable.

* Leon Duveen is a Liberal Democrat activist in Worksop, Nottinghamshire