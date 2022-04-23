Lib Dem MPs criticise Jacob Rees-Mogg for “get back to office” memo

This week Jacob Rees-Mogg left a very passive-aggressive note on a Whitehall noticeboard in an attempt to guilt-trip civil servants back to work. It is hardly surprising that a man who seems to be allergic to the 21st century can’t see the benefits in modern working practices which were very useful during the pandemic and helpful when infection rates are still so high.

Working from home is good for those with disabilities or caring responsibilities which make it more difficult for them to come into the office. A liberal approach would do all it could to ensure that everyone had the working model that suited them. For some, that will be coming in to the office at least some of the time because they feel better doing that. That liberal approach would also make sure that those who are working from home aren’t cut out of workplace power structures – those water cooler conversations, for example. That’s particularly important for those who changed jobs during the pandemic and are getting to know people in their new organisations.

Lib Dem MPs Jamie Stone and Helen Morgan took Rees-Mogg to task:

This is simply strange, but also sinister. Flexibility when it comes to working at home is key to allowing people freedom and agency – it’s one of the only good things that emerged from the pandemic. https://t.co/iAdjmmM6FI — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) April 22, 2022

Has Jacob realised that if you are WFH you won’t get the passive-aggressive paper memo on the pin board in your office, but you will have dealt with the emails from people living in the modern era? What a pointless nasty gesture. https://t.co/qxHgo3Cbnd — Helen Morgan MP (@helenhalcrow) April 22, 2022

It is good to see them stand up against a mean-spirited attempt to intimidate hard-working civil servants into conforming with outdated views of working practices.