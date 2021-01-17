Lib Dem parliamentarians Disneyfied

Caron Lindsay

There’s an app on your friendly neighbourhood app store called Toon me.

It enables you to make cartoon images from photographs.

To cheer us all up, Oxford Lib Dem James Cox has put some of our party VIPS through this.

He started with the MPs:

By popular demand, he then started on the MSPs

Here’s Beatrice Wishart, Liam McArthur and Mike Rumbles

And here are Willie Rennie and Alex Cole-Hamilton.

And our Kirsty:

And, just for fun, I did me:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

