Lib Dem parliamentarians Disneyfied

There’s an app on your friendly neighbourhood app store called Toon me.
It enables you to make cartoon images from photographs.
To cheer us all up, Oxford Lib Dem James Cox has put some of our party VIPS through this.
He started with the MPs:
Lib Dem MPs as Disney characters
Ed Davey
Daisy Cooper
Christine Jardine
Layla Moran pic.twitter.com/Z46C9CbCT7
— James Cox🔶️🇪🇺🇭🇰 (@JamesCoxLD) January 17, 2021
Alistair Carmichael
Munira Wilson
Sarah Olney
Tim Farron pic.twitter.com/0XeQw6ErKz
— James Cox🔶️🇪🇺🇭🇰 (@JamesCoxLD) January 17, 2021
Jamie Stone
Wendy Chamberlain
Wera Hobhouse
Stephen Farry (Alliance) pic.twitter.com/LkukkM4KON
— James Cox🔶️🇪🇺🇭🇰 (@JamesCoxLD) January 17, 2021
By popular demand, he then started on the MSPs
Here’s Beatrice Wishart, Liam McArthur and Mike Rumbles
— James Cox🔶️🇪🇺🇭🇰 (@JamesCoxLD) January 17, 2021
And here are Willie Rennie and Alex Cole-Hamilton.
— James Cox🔶️🇪🇺🇭🇰 (@JamesCoxLD) January 17, 2021
And our Kirsty:
And of course our Education minister Kirsty Williams pic.twitter.com/hs0X9q0z5l
— James Cox🔶️🇪🇺🇭🇰 (@JamesCoxLD) January 17, 2021
And, just for fun, I did me:
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings