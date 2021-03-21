Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem passion for civil liberties shines through in right to protest debate

By | Sun 21st March 2021 - 3:12 pm

Conference overwhelmingly backed the right to protest today in a passionate debate which showed the party at its best. It’s so important given that the Official Opposition’s first instinct was to abstain on this draconian legislation and had to be shamed into opposing it.

We called on the Government to drop the proposals set out in the Police, Sentencing and Courts Bill and reaffirmed our support for the Human Rights Act.

You can read the motion here.

I’ve done a Twitter thread summarising the main points that were made in the debate:

After the debate, Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

The Conservative Government’s attempts to crack down on peaceful protests are dangers and draconian.

The right to protest is a fundamental human right. From the slave trade to women’s suffrage, workers’ rights to the Iraq war, protesting has always been a crucial part of our democratic society.

“Liberal Democrats fiercely oppose the Government’s anti-democratic attempts to silence any opposition to its policies by restricting the right to protest, and we urge the Home Secretary to drop these proposals.”

I so hope that we will see the whole debate as it covered such a good range of perspectives and showed us at our liberal best.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

2 Comments

  • Little Jackie Paper 21st Mar '21 - 3:45pm

    It’s only three weeks to flatten the curve.

  • David Raw 21st Mar '21 - 3:45pm

    [email protected] talked about women protesting for the right to vote in 1910 being met with brutality.”

    True, but is Smudge aware which party was in Government in 1910 – or that on 19 February 1913, a bomb exploded at a house being built for the Chancellor of the Exchequer, (and supporter of women’s suffrage), David Lloyd George, at Walton-on-the-Hill, causing damage estimated at £500 (modern equivalent £55,000 ) ?

