Lib Dem passion for civil liberties shines through in right to protest debate

Conference overwhelmingly backed the right to protest today in a passionate debate which showed the party at its best. It’s so important given that the Official Opposition’s first instinct was to abstain on this draconian legislation and had to be shamed into opposing it.

We called on the Government to drop the proposals set out in the Police, Sentencing and Courts Bill and reaffirmed our support for the Human Rights Act.

You can read the motion here.

I’ve done a Twitter thread summarising the main points that were made in the debate:

Absolutely superb debate at #ldconf on defending the right to protest. Really showed what the @libdems are for, as @amcarmichaelMP & @libdemdaisy said, standing with people against the power of the state. Here are some of the main points: — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 21, 2021

@FGZstar talked about how he can now stand for Parliament as an out, proud bisexual man – something which would have been against the law had it not been for protestors — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 21, 2021

.@CharlottaCampan talked about policing of vigil outside London. Cressida Dick could have chosen to police Clapham vigil with women-only officers, as she had done the week before on International Women's Day. And also different approach to anti lockdown protestors — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 21, 2021

.@NSmudgeChapman talked about women protesting for the right to vote in 1910 being met with brutality. And women holding a vigil to a dead woman being met with brutality in 2021. If Police will behave like that when cameras are on, what do they do when they are off? — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 21, 2021

After the debate, Home Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael said:

The Conservative Government’s attempts to crack down on peaceful protests are dangers and draconian. The right to protest is a fundamental human right. From the slave trade to women’s suffrage, workers’ rights to the Iraq war, protesting has always been a crucial part of our democratic society. “Liberal Democrats fiercely oppose the Government’s anti-democratic attempts to silence any opposition to its policies by restricting the right to protest, and we urge the Home Secretary to drop these proposals.”

I so hope that we will see the whole debate as it covered such a good range of perspectives and showed us at our liberal best.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings