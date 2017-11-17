Lib Dem staff elect reps to Federal Committees

Lib Dem staff at LDHQ in London have clearly not had enough of elections for this year! They have just held their own elections for staff reps to the federal committees.

An insider explained to us what the staff reps did:

Staff reps have two main roles. Firstly, each rep either sits on a Federal committee or is a social rep. Staff reps are non-voting members of Federal committees they sit, their job is to express to views of staff and communicate how plans that Federal committees propose will affect staff. The second part of the staff rep role is to act in the role of a union rep where they will be able to accompany a member of staff to a meeting with management if you are you’re facing a disciplinary charge or you wish to raise a grievance with your employer. Any member of staff employed by the Federal party can stand and vote in the staff rep elections.

Those elected are:

Federal Board Rep: Will Dyer

Federal Conference Committee Rep: Amy Westcott

Federal Finance and Resources Committee Rep: Christine Longworth