Lib Dems amend definition of transphobia – LGBT+ Lib Dems vow to resist

The Federal Board announced yesterday that it had amended its definition of transphobia in light of recent legal advice. The new wording can be found here,

However, LGBT+ Lib Dems, the official party body for gender and sexual minorities, has vowed to resist it, saying that the party had been unable to stand by its values when confronted by well-funded and organised transphobia. They said:

Like many reading this, the team at LGBT+ Liberal Democrats are disappointed and frustrated with the recent revisions to the Liberal Democrats definition of transphobia. While some tidying up of it may have been needed to protect against vexatious legal challenges, we are sad that our party has been pushed so far backwards.

As a party, we see ourselves as having the longest and strongest record on advocacy for trans rights and the wider LGBTQ+ community. Only last month our leader, Ed Davey MP, met with trans and non binary activists in the party to talk about trans people’s lives in the UK today. Many, many people throughout our party are staunch trans allies – be that in Parliament, the Council chamber, or party staff. And yet institutionally we remain risk-averse, unable to fully stand by our liberal values (as clearly laid out in the preamble to our constitution) as an organisation when confronted by well-funded and organised transphobia.

This process began earlier in the Autumn, and LGBT+ Liberal Democrats were sought for consultation on these changes. Naturally, we had a strong line on any changes that might be made, but sadly these do not appear to have been reflected in the final version. Key points that we raised in our response included:

Seeking further information on the balance of risks if we kept the previous version of the definition

Probing the promotion of ‘gender critical’ views. Why do we need to specify these views, rather than transphobia more broadly? Why are they deserving of explicit protection?

Highlighting the rights to freedom of speech and freedom of association of trans, LGBTQ+ and pro-trans members of the party

Questioning the relevance of any employment law to political party associations

We understand that a lot of onus has been put on a specific part of the revised definition as part of the defence of it. In one paragraph (7) the new definition specifically prohibits creating a “hostile environment” for trans people in the party. Some have argued that it is virtually impossible to meaningfully advance transphobic views of whatever kind, without ultimately falling foul of this. However, even under the prior definition, it has been many of our member’s experiences that a hostile environment already exists, and people have already resigned their membership because of this.

Even assuming that this is the case, and that this section contains our secret weapon against transphobia, there is too much ambiguity elsewhere in the revised definition to protect against wilful misinterpretation. We have already seen misleading and concerning tweets and comments, saying that the revised definition now allows deadnaming and misgendering. This is entirely untrue – but has been weaponized by transphobes anyway.

Publishing this on the first day of trans awareness week was also, frankly, shocking. We understand it was published swiftly to avoid being weaponised by transphobes, but the result has been to make us look utterly stupid at best, or worse – insincere.

The fact that a political party can essentially be cowed into this position highlights once again the dangers of organised and well-funded transphobia in the UK. Many will be aware of the looming threat of punch-down complaints and spurious law-suits, which have a far more chilling effect on freedom of speech in our politics than anything LGBTQ+ people themselves could pose.

The LGBT+ Liberal Democrats will resist this revision through all routes available to us. At a time when trans people are feeling particularly under threat, the leading liberal party in the UK should be standing with them, firm and proud.