Results of internal party elections

We have already reported on the re-election of Mark Park as Party President, and the remaining election results have now been announced.
You can read them in full here.
Vice President
- Amna Ahmad
Federal Board
- Joyce Onstad
- Lucy Nethsingha
- Neil Fawcett
- Chris White (Councillor rep)
Federal Council
- Alison Eden
- Alison Jenner
- Anton Georgiou
- Callum Robertson
- Candy Piercy
- Chloe Hutchinson
- Chris Northwood
- Clare Delderfield
- Gareth Lewis Shelton
- Gordon Lishman
- Hannah Perkin
- James Gurling
- Lisa-Maria Bornemann
- Mark Johnston
- Sally Povolotsky
- Sarah Cheung Johnson
- Simon McGrath
- Stephen Robinson
- Terry Stacy
- Tim Brett
- Zoe Hollowood
- Antony Hook (Councillor rep)
- Alex Warren (Councillor rep)
- Aidan Van de Weyer (Councillor rep)
Federal Policy Committee
- Belinda Brooks-Gordon
- Ben Rich
- Christine Cheng
- Duncan Brack
- Elizabeth Jewkes
- Helen Cross
- Janey Little
- Jeremy Hargreaves
- John Shreeve
- Keith Melton
- Luke Richards
- Mark Johnston
- Martin Horwood
- Mohsin Khan
- Tara Copeland
- Lucy Nethsingha (Councillor rep)
- Susan Juned (Councillor rep)
Federal Conference Committee
- Alex Wagner
- Alison Jenner
- Cara Jenkinson
- Chris Maines
- Dr Sam Barratt
- Eleanor Kelly
- Hannah Kitchin
- Jennie Rigg
- Jon Ball
- Nicholas da Costa
- Shaffaq Mohammed
- Simon McGrath
Federal International Relations Committee
- Adrian Hyyrylainen-Trett
- Alisdair Calder McGregor
- David Chalmers
- Doreen Huddart
- George Cunningham
- Hannah Bettsworth
ALDE delegation
- David Chalmbers
- Eleanor Rylance
- George Cunningham
- Hannah Bettsworth
- Iain Smith
- Mark Valladares
- Merlene Emmerson
- Peter Price
- Phil Bennion
- Ulysse Abbate
Federal Council, Scotland
- Cass McDonald
- Paul McGarry
- Stephen Harte
Could we have a percentage turnout for the various sections ? Since the turnout for the Presidential vote was around 12% I guess we are looking at less than that ?
I found the system almost impossible to use, there were just too many people standing & the need to put them in order made everything much harder. For me this aspect of voting was both irritating & useless. I simply didn’t know enough (with a few exceptions) to list candidates in order, the best I could do was weed out the most obviously unattractive ones (to me).
We need to find a better way but I don’t have many bright ideas – does anyone else ?
Best Wishes everyone!
Paul is absolutely right. The system was ludicrously hard to use. Fine for the presidential election with just three candidates, but not for the Board and Council. I mean the idea that anyone could sensibly read 54 (or whatever it was) manifestos, which involved either a lot of clicking back and forth or printing them off (bad for the trees), is stupid.
I’ll be honest, I didn’t even look at them. I voted for the folk I know (and like!), and then for a few others I’d been recommended to vote for on the basis of one issue, and just ignored the rest. And that’s not fair to the candidates.
Why do we make things so hard for our members and then we’re surprised by low turnouts?
In terms of solutions, maybe we should take a leaf out of the Tories’ book and set a higher bar for nominations. It goes against my instincts, but we have to consider it. The other option would be, instead of electing the full Board all at once we’d could do it in thirds, the way councils do it. That might cut the numbers down a bit.
One thing is sure. We can’t have another election like this.
Congratulations to those who won, and well done to everyone for standing.
I have to agree Paul that voting was a slog. I knew some candidates, and some better than others, but wanted to read all of the manifestos and take preferential voting seriously, but it was tough given the number of candidates, number of places, and a few too many near identical manifestos.
I can’t remember where it was (sorry), but I’ve had a better experience of preferential voting when you could move preferences up and down, so it was easier to keep track of your preferences. With the system used I had to go back and forth between the page where I allocated numbers and the review page a number of times and was very tempted to throw in the towel several times. It didn’t help that when I checked the social media feeds of some candidates who I theoretically agree with, to find they were spending way more time than I’m comfortable with bickering with other members and engaging in bad faith arguments.