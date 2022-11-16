16 November 2022 – today’s press releases

Inflation stats: Families struggling to get by because of Government’s inaction and incompetence

Raab: Ethics advisor must be appointed to stop a whitewash report

Raab investigation: “another Conservative stitch up”

Responding to the latest ONS figures showing inflation has reached 11.1%, Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said:

This Government’s biggest economic failure has been their disastrous attempts to get inflation down. Families are now struggling to get by because of this Government’s inaction and incompetence on spiraling prices. After inflicting so much chaos, the latest Conservative Chancellor is now expecting the public to clean up their mess with grossly unfair tax rises. Our crumbling hospitals and run down classrooms are on the brink of savage cuts all because the Conservative party crashed the economy to fund tax cuts for the richest companies. The country will never forgive them for this. This week Jeremy Hunt should target the oil firms and banks making bumper profits to fill the blackhole in Britain’s finances, rather than inflicting more pain and misery on struggling households.

Responding to Dominic Raab requesting an investigation into allegations of bullying made against him, Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper said:

Rishi Sunak and Dominic Raab are treating the British public like fools. Yet again panic has set in at Downing Street as they try to survive another scandal. The chaos just never ends with this Conservative Government. The country no longer trusts this Conservative Government to act with integrity and carry out their own investigations. This must not be a whitewashed report. A new independent ethics advisor must be appointed by Rishi Sunak and given this as their first task. If the Ministerial Code has been broken then the Prime Minister must sack Raab immediately.

Responding to the news that Rishi Sunak will personally select the investigator for Dominic Raab’s bullying allegations, Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said: