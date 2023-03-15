Lib Dems and Europe – Scotland shows the way

We know that if the UK were in the European Union, GDP would now be £120bn higher, and tax revenues £40bn higher every year. We know that the UK is the only major European economy not to have returned to its pre-pandemic size. And polling shows us that there is a growing majority view that Brexit was a mistake which has delivered negligible benefits and has done substantial damage to Britain. Yet the Party’s leadership at Federal level still does not seem keen to explain these things to voters, nor to offer leadership to the large number of people across Britain for whom becoming part of the EU again is a political and economic priority.

Grassroots members, fortunately, see things differently. On Saturday, the Scottish LibDem conference in Dundee considered a motion calling for the party to re-commit itself to re-joining the EU. Conference unanimously supported the motion, which also called on the UK government to develop a roadmap towards re-joining the EU and initially re-joining the Single Market and Customs Union. Speaker after speaker stressed internationalism as a fundamental thread of Liberalism, and the personal, cultural, and economic gains that would accrue if the UK could work its way back to full membership of the European Union. There were calls for MPs and MSPs to mount a communications campaign explaining the benefits of membership, and for activists and party members to support this.

The motion ended with a call for Liberal Democrats to put campaigning for our European future at the heart of our approach. Gratifyingly, Scottish LibDem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton gave a speech on the same day in which he committed himself wholeheartedly to a European future and stressed the importance of internationalism to his Liberalism.

This was inspiring but, on the previous day, conference had listened to a speech from Ed Davey which failed to mention joining either the Single Market, the Customs Union, or the EU itself. It is disappointing that our federal leader was so far removed from the mood of the conference, and that he does not use his position more to stress our internationalist credentials. As public opinion moves against Brexit, there is a large and growing body of voters who want to reverse the damage done over the last decade, and enter into enthusiastic membership of the European Union.

That body of opinion needs a leader in the House of Commons. It will not find leadership from Sir Keir Starmer, whose spinelessness on this issue knows no bounds and after voting in 2016 to remain in the EU, cannot bring himself to tell the obvious truth that Britain would be much better off in the EU. It will obviously not find leadership from the Tories, who have let mendacious populists push them into severing so many of our links with the EU. Pro-European voters will look to the LibDems to push their case in parliament. It is up to LibDems to accept leadership of this these voters. Let us ensure that they are not disappointed in us.

* Nigel Lindsay is a former Liberal councillor in Aberdeen and a longtime activist in the party, but considers himself an internationalist first and foremost.