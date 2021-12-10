Lib Dems call for hospitality summit amid “unprecedented” level of Christmas cancellations

Daisy Cooper and Sarah Olney have joined with Paul Scully Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam in a letter to the government calling for urgent support for hospitality firms impacted by plan B measures.

Concern has been mounting in pubs and restaurants in city centres about a drop off in trade during what is usually their busiest time of year after Boris Johnson issued new work-from-home guidance. The MPs say hospitality businesses are experiencing “unprecedented rates of booking cancellations” this Christmas.

The letter is reported by City AM. The MPs say:

We need an urgent hospitality summit to bring together representatives from hospitality, leisure and the supply chains with hospitality workers and government, to put in place an emergency plan to save our pubs, restaurants, hotels and nightlife from collapse.

Firms have already paid for stock for the Christmas period in the wake of supply chain disruptions, the MPs said.

Much of this can’t be stored for the future, and even the small proportion that can [be stored] will cause immediate cash flow disruption in already struggling businesses… The sector has been dealt another hammer blow with no prospect of support in the pipeline.

They also express concerns that those venues that will be required to use a Covid passport system will incur extra staffing costs and that hospitality workers may be “left in dire financial straits” if their hours are cut.

