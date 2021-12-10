NewsHound

Lib Dems call for hospitality summit amid “unprecedented” level of Christmas cancellations

By | Fri 10th December 2021 - 3:27 pm

Daisy Cooper and Sarah Olney have joined with Paul Scully Conservative MP for Sutton and Cheam in a letter to the government calling for urgent support for hospitality firms impacted by plan B measures.

Concern has been mounting in pubs and restaurants in city centres about a drop off in trade during what is usually their busiest time of year after Boris Johnson issued new work-from-home guidance. The MPs say hospitality businesses are experiencing “unprecedented rates of booking cancellations” this Christmas.

The letter is reported by City AM. The MPs say:

We need an urgent hospitality summit to bring together representatives from hospitality, leisure and the supply chains with hospitality workers and government, to put in place an emergency plan to save our pubs, restaurants, hotels and nightlife from collapse.

Firms have already paid for stock for the Christmas period in the wake of supply chain disruptions, the MPs said.

Much of this can’t be stored for the future, and even the small proportion that can [be stored] will cause immediate cash flow disruption in already struggling businesses…

The sector has been dealt another hammer blow with no prospect of support in the pipeline.

They also express concerns that those venues that will be required to use a Covid passport system will incur extra staffing costs and that hospitality workers may be “left in dire financial straits” if their hours are cut.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ Joe, So you want base interest rates to be around 3-3.5% and inflation 1-2% ? OK, fair enough. But how should, in your opinion, the government regulate...
  • David Raw
    @ Andy Boddington. Could you please give the source for your comment, Mr Boddington ? The Guardian on Tuesday (as mentioned by Matt) this week gave deta...
  • matt
    @Andy As I said in my last post, I could not find the articles where I had seen it mentioned before about the 5 million + unvaccinated, but I did find the gu...
  • Peter Hirst
    English Council should be accountable to its members. At the very least it should hold its AGM at a Federal Conference so members can attend. The more transpare...
  • Andy Boddington
    @Matt You are referring to data that is three months out of date. On 8 December, there were an estimated 237,000 people in England over 60 without 2 doses; 760,...