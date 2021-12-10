Lib Dems demand full statutory inquiry into Prime Minister’s flat refurbishment

Boris Johnson continues to battle his way through the maelstrom of criticism over government partying while most of the rest of the country obeyed the social distancing rules at the cost of a happy Christmas. But as so often happens when one skeleton is found in the closet, another is found under the floorboards.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain today called for an independent public inquiry into the refurbishment of Boris Johnson’s flat, after new leaked messages show the PM knew more than previously alleged.

The party believes an independent, statutory public inquiry is needed to get to the bottom of the allegations. The inquiry would have the power to summon witnesses and require them to give evidence under oath, including current and former government ministers and officials, and demand the disclosure of any relevant official documents and communications.

Commenting Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Yet again Boris Johnson has been found to be lying to the public then trying to cover it up. These new leaked messages show that he did know about who was funding his flat renovation, contrary to what he said previously. It’s clear that the Prime Minister wasn’t being honest with Lord Geidt in order to save his own skin. The public have a right to know the truth and that’s why we need a full statutory inquiry into the matter, led by someone not appointed by Johnson himself. This independent public inquiry would have the powers and resources to get to the bottom of this Conservative sleaze scandal, including the ability to compel witnesses and ensure the Prime Minister turns over all his WhatsApp messages relating to the refurb. Until we get a full investigation, who knows what further skeletons will be lurking in the darkness – waiting for another leak to bring them to light.

