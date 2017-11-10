Lib Dems GAIN another Council seat

Congratulations to Jim Forest and his team in Fareham for a fantastic result!
And thats another GAIN for @JimAdLib of @FarehamLibDems
Jim Forest LD 1,185
Conservative 769
UKIP 117
Labour 76 pic.twitter.com/X4Qcb6cosZ
— ALDC (@ALDC) November 9, 2017
Elsewhere there were some strong showings.
A good foundation to build from in High Peak:
Limestone Peak (High Peak) result:
CON: 53.7% (+3.4)
LAB: 27.4% (+0.6)
LDEM: 11.9% (+11.9)
GRN: 7.0% (+7.0)
Con HOLD.
No UKIP (-23.0) as prev.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 9, 2017
Leapfrogging the Tories in style in Camden:
Gospel Oak (Camden) result:
LAB: 57.5% (+10.5)
LDEM: 25.7% (+18.7)
CON: 15.2% (-2.4)
EDEM: 1.6% (+1.6)
Lab HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 9, 2017
Solid progress in Wandsworth
Thamesfield (Wandsworth) result:
CON: 48.9% (-0.4)
LAB: 28.2% (+10.0)
LDEM: 15.9% (+5.3)
GRN: 7.0% (-9.1)
Con HOLD.
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 9, 2017
Disappointment in Flintshire, though, at the expense of two Independent candidates
Buckley Bistre West (Flintshire) result:
LAB: 53.9% (+4.8) HOLD
IND (Hutchinson): 14.9% (+14.9)
IND (Teire): 11.7% (+11.7)
LDEM: 11.5% (-23.0)
CON: 8.0% (+8.0)
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) November 10, 2017
