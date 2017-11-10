Caron Lindsay

Lib Dems GAIN another Council seat

By | Fri 10th November 2017 - 7:43 am

Congratulations to Jim Forest and his team in Fareham for a fantastic result!

Elsewhere there were some strong showings.

A good foundation to build from in High Peak:

Leapfrogging the Tories in style in Camden:

Solid progress in Wandsworth

Disappointment in Flintshire, though, at the expense of two Independent candidates

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 10th Nov - 8:13am
    The only momentum for a second referendum will come when the EU changes the rules for freedom of movement to preclude access to benefits etc...
  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 10th Nov - 8:10am
    This is half of a vote winner but the funding should come from a turnover tax, variable depending on the company (low for manufacturing, high...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 10th Nov - 8:04am
    The starting point in helping to deal with life's challenges is to ensure that everyone can have a roof over their head and the resources...
  • User AvatarEd Shepherd 10th Nov - 7:37am
    Lifelong education should be free at the point of delivery and paid for by a progressive tacation system not by loans. Politicians should make it...
  • User AvatarAndy Daer 10th Nov - 7:18am
    Peter Martin - by arguing that the fear factor dominated thinking for a lot of people I've ignored the fact that people might have voted...
  • User AvatarManfarang 10th Nov - 4:08am
    Red Liberal Spouses from EU countries will be allowed to stay. At a price.