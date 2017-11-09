NewsHound

Vince: Exit from Brexit very much on the cards

By | Thu 9th November 2017 - 10:33 pm

Lord Kerr, who wrote Article 50, has said many times that it is revocable. We could get out of Brexit if we wanted. People are resigned to it because they don’t know that we could get out of it. So spread the news far and wide whenever you see it.

He’s reportedly making a speech tomorrow in which he emphasises that point. Vince Cable had this to say:

The author of article 50 revealing that the process can be revoked is a significant development.

There is no longer any refuge for brexiteers who argue that this whole process can’t be revoked.

The possibility of an exit from Brexit is still very much on the cards

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarRoland 9th Nov - 11:45pm
    I have three teenagers, so it is a topic of interest for us, especially as one will definitely go to university, one is already at...
  • User AvatarJohn King 9th Nov - 11:40pm
    LJP- Sure, many voted Leave because they didn't like the EU. Or rather, the EU as painted by the right-wing press. A self-serving bureaucratic elite,...
  • User AvatarGhent 9th Nov - 11:26pm
    @MichaelBG. Lol. You’re confusing OL with Rawls’ Theory of Justice
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 9th Nov - 11:24pm
    Am I missing something or hasn't this message been doing the rounds for some time? http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-38240121 I don't see what's new here.
  • User AvatarLittle Jackie Paper 9th Nov - 11:19pm
    'There is no parity between the opinion of those who are unaffected by a decision and others for whom the decision weighs heavily on their...
  • User AvatarCJ 9th Nov - 11:18pm
    Katharine, apologies for the misspelling of your name. I would however contend that your argument that I may think that Britain's Greatness is gone surely...