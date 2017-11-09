The EU Parliament Takes A Principled Liberal Stance

Despite the claims of British politicians, which in turn are echoed by their diplomats, the UK is not “within touching distance” of agreement on citizens’ rights. Following a reiteration of this claim by UK ambassador John Marshall, at a public meeting on Wednesday in Luxembourg, MEP Charles Guerens outlined the European Parliament’s position:

Any application for ‘settled status’ should be a simple, cost-free and automatic process, that can be made by families as a joint declaration.

Applications should not depend on complex conditionality and the burden of proof in a challenge to an application must rest with the UK authorities and only apply on a case by case basis in line with EU law.

A ‘settled status’ category can only begin to apply after the UK leaves the EU and not during any proposed transition period. Prior to which the principle of freedom of movement must apply.

In addition, the EU Parliament insists that all benefits, not just pensions, are transferable, that EU citizens’ rights with respect to family reunification are undiminished and that freedom of movement applies equally to UK citizens in the EU.

In standing up for and representing individual citizens’ rights, while insisting that the onus of justification belongs to the government the EU Parliament is adopting a firmly Liberal stance, that stands squarely in the tradition of John Stuart Mill and other great Liberal thinkers.

Very many UK citizens in the EU, who had responded to the opportunity to settle and work across the European community were denied a vote on the single issue that most affected them. Many in the audience made this point.

There is no parity between the opinion of those who are unaffected by a decision and others for whom the decision weighs heavily on their lives. Liberalism not only takes into account the numbers involved but also how much minorities who bear the brunt of decisions are affected. On gay rights for example, it matters little if a majority who have no interest in same sex marriage would reject it, those who are directly affected are those who matter most. In this way Brexit and the way it is being implemented is profoundly illiberal.

* Martin Bennett first campaigned in Cheltenham in 1974, was the Bermondsey Party press officer from 1981-3 but is presently resident in Luxembourg. He is Acting Chair of Liberal Democrats Luxembourg.