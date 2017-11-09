£18,000 Education Pot – a good idea?

The papers today have been full of Vince Cable’s proposal that all 16-year olds should have access to an £18,000 endowment for education.
Here is an extract from The Sun:
Teenagers should get £18,000 to spend on further education to re-balance inequality between the generations, Sir Vince Cable has said.
The Lib Dem leader today unveiled his plans for an “endowment fund” which would be used for young people to spend throughout their lives.
And from the Daily Telegraph:
A new wealth tax could extract some of the housing value owned by older Brits, which Cable wants to use to give all 18-year olds a lump sum to spend on education of their choosing, at any point in their adult lives.
This “endowment” could be worth £18,000, he said, covering two years of university fees.
…plans for an “endowment” for all young people at 16 or 18 to “invest in education and skills over their life”. The policy is still in gestation, but Sir Vince said that at £18,000 each, it would cost £15 billion a year. Funds could be found from a “wealth tax or removing reliefs on capital gains tax”.
What do you think? I have three teenagers, so it is a topic of interest for us, especially as one will definitely go to university, one is already at a local college, and the other one is looking at the training/apprenticeship route.
This fund equals opportunity for all forms of education, levelling the playing field which tends to favour university degrees.
Businesses want a well-trained work force, full-stop. An endowment fund, for each young person, enables them to pursue their dreams and develop their talents, whatever the mode of training/education. The pot is also available for life, so those who work early and then wish to retrain have access for further education.
Hopefully I’ve started the debate – do say whether you think this is a good idea or not….
Let’s just make university free, or affordable, like most European countries, instead please. Oh and some funding for those of us who’d like to expand their education later in life (Masters degree in my case) but have no means to fund it.
It will have to be paid for. Apart from Vince’s existing plans for raising the money he could reintroduce the 50p tax position levied when income gets to a certain point ,say 1 million pounds. This could be linked to new laws in place in overseas territory or some sort of sweatener to keep the money in the UK, just a thought.
Good idea We do not always know what we want to do when leaving school. Thoughts can change over time as to what sort of talents we have . Leaving shoo; I obtained one O level , My first job needed account bookeeping skills. As i grew ,married, income was needed. Obtained Maths. English which added to my past knowledge. I grew in confidencei and to cut a long story short ended up with a degree., My confidence knew no bounds.
Education can also be involved in job searching retraining identifying skills as you get older ,you learn all your life. In this world of rapid change with robots taking over!!?? (yes, no) new skills will be needed in peoples lives. Train in robotics for example. With the increase in the elderly population looking after others in say,their own homes with nursing skills is possible for those who will identify their ability as they develop.
Yes it is a good idea. Over to you.
It’s a great policy in theory, but will need a lot of selling to make it in any way a vote winner except among the true believers. In particular introducing a new tax for something that is not a clear need to everyone is never easy.
How it deals with the tricky areas will be vital. For example a young man or woman who in the Arsenal academy team, playing for their U18 team or whatever – will we subsidise Arsenal’s training programme? A youngster who wants to play guitar in a band? Someone who wants to become a model? Training for call centre staff? Shelf stackers? All are jobs, but should the state be subsidising what has always been on the job training?
As an aside, I can’t find anything on this initiative on the Lib Dem website. We definitely need some good briefings on it to make it work.