Make Britain Great Again! First, though, the sacrifices…

Deep in our human consciousness is a memory handed down from generation to generation for thousands of years. It is that to propitiate our gods, whoever they may be, it’s necessary to sacrifice something valuable on their altars. This will persuade the god to look favourably on the giver and be good to him. Gods could shape Fate, so to make a sacrifice, part of an act of worship supervised by priests, was a necessary ritual.

I believe that this folk memory of necessary sacrifice to keep oneself safe has surfaced again in the unconscious of British people today, and affects their actions. It may be fundamentally why many Leave voters in the Referendum say they are prepared for Britain to be worse off financially after Brexit. There is a price to be paid to keep us safe.

But what is really the danger people sought to ward off in voting Leave?

According to Andy Daer’s stimulating piece, Countering the fear factor, we have an atavistic fear of foreigners as possibly dangerous, passing down through the generations just as I suggest the belief in sacrifice has done. In any case, foreigners are part of Them, not Us, and in troubled times our instinct of self-preservation leads us to fear groups or individuals we don’t see as part of Us.

Perhaps there is sufficient fear in the national psyche, then, for a majority of the population to have decided that the EU, especially ‘Brussels’, is the dangerous Them which must be warded off now by a huge financial sacrifice.

I want to suggest, however, that there may be another unconscious fear which is significant, though it has only been forming in the recent past, specifically the last 70 years. It is the fear that Britain is no longer, and may never again be, Great Britain.

For the racists and bigots of his family, memorably described by Frankie in a comment on Andy’s piece (November 7, 10.50 am), there is consolation in being English, therefore special, able to look down on others with ‘a toxic sense of entitlement’. I suggest that underlying that feeling may well be this unconscious fear that Britain isn’t actually a great country any more. Because If so, where is their entitlement?

Our great days as a nation were, for some, ended when ‘we won’ World War Two in 1945. Maybe there was a sense of revival when we won in the Falklands. But now we know we cannot win wars without the Americans and NATO. Now also our nation seems in never-ending debt. Now China is striding the world stage, taking over industries that other EU states haven’t already taken from us. The buried fear, for many more citizens than racists and bigots, may be that we are now really as small as our geographic size suggests. What’s great about us now? We have to rely on the NHS and our Olympic athletes perhaps to show the supremacy of which we have inherited the memory and expectation.

So there is a desperate attempt by Brexiteers to claw back greatness. We have to declare ourselves different from the other 27 EU states (greater, of course). Show that we can still strut it in the world with separate trade deals, and get the world to come begging to us!

But this ‘deliberate act of national self-harm’, as referred to by Dr John King in his piece on Brexit, will, like the deliberate infliction of self-cutting to relieve stress by disturbed individuals, have sad consequences for our nation. Still, some financial loss is to the Brexiteers our due sacrifice to the unknown gods, who rule our fates but who can make us great again.

Irrationality backed by strong emotion is the real danger we have to combat urgently.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.