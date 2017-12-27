Lib Dems highlight plight of homeless young people

45000 people. It’s the size of a small town. It’s also the number of young people presenting as homeless to local authorities across the whole of Britain. The wonderful people in the Lib Dem research team have uncovered this in a series of freedom of information requests which revealed the number of 18-24 year olds who presented themselves to councils as homeless or at risk of homelessness, who were subsequently assessed under the Housing Act, and who were then accepted as statutorily homeless in the year to September 2017.

You can see a full breakdown of the figures here. Notable points include that four of the top five areas for young people being declared statutorily homeless are in Scotland where this is devolved to the Scottish Government.

This was sadly all too predictable as soon as George Osborne announced cuts to Housing Benefit for young people. He did this at the first chance he had, just after the 2015 election when he didn’t have Nick Clegg there to stop him any more. Vince Cable made the point about benefits cuts in his comments:

These figures reveal the hidden homelessness crisis affecting thousands of young people across the country. It is a national scandal that so many youngsters are struggling to find a permanent place to call home. Young people should be hopeful and looking to the future. Yet instead thousands will be spending this Christmas without a roof over their head, worrying about where they will sleep at night. The situation is being made worse by the Government’s heartless decision to strip young people of housing benefit. The government must reverse cuts to housing benefit for young people, invest more in preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place and build more genuinely affordable homes.

The utterly heartbreaking thing is that these figures don’t even include all the young people where a final decision was made, not the full number who applied and may have been turned down.

If someone has a secure home, then any other issues or problems are so much easier to sort. Try getting a job if you don’t have a permanent address. How is your health, physical and mental, going to be if you don’t know where you are going to sleep that night or have to rely on sofa surfing amongst your friends and family. A friend of mine faced homelessness earlier this year after a flat share went wrong. It was a hugely unsettling and terrifying experience. We simply should not tolerate a situation where so many young people starting out in life don’t have a proper, permanent base.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings