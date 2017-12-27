Lib Dems highlight plight of homeless young people

45000 people. It’s the size of a small town. It’s also the number of young people presenting as homeless to local authorities across the whole of Britain. The wonderful people in the Lib Dem research team have uncovered this in a series of freedom of information requests which revealed the number of 18-24 year olds who presented themselves to councils as homeless or at risk of homelessness, who were subsequently assessed under the Housing Act, and who were then accepted as statutorily homeless in the year to September 2017.
You can see a full breakdown of the figures here. Notable points include that four of the top five areas for young people being declared statutorily homeless are in Scotland where this is devolved to the Scottish Government.
This was sadly all too predictable as soon as George Osborne announced cuts to Housing Benefit for young people. He did this at the first chance he had, just after the 2015 election when he didn’t have Nick Clegg there to stop him any more. Vince Cable made the point about benefits cuts in his comments:
These figures reveal the hidden homelessness crisis affecting thousands of young people across the country.
It is a national scandal that so many youngsters are struggling to find a permanent place to call home.
Young people should be hopeful and looking to the future. Yet instead thousands will be spending this Christmas without a roof over their head, worrying about where they will sleep at night.
The situation is being made worse by the Government’s heartless decision to strip young people of housing benefit.
The government must reverse cuts to housing benefit for young people, invest more in preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place and build more genuinely affordable homes.
The utterly heartbreaking thing is that these figures don’t even include all the young people where a final decision was made, not the full number who applied and may have been turned down.
If someone has a secure home, then any other issues or problems are so much easier to sort. Try getting a job if you don’t have a permanent address. How is your health, physical and mental, going to be if you don’t know where you are going to sleep that night or have to rely on sofa surfing amongst your friends and family. A friend of mine faced homelessness earlier this year after a flat share went wrong. It was a hugely unsettling and terrifying experience. We simply should not tolerate a situation where so many young people starting out in life don’t have a proper, permanent base.
The amount of young people with mental health issues, is one of the products of this issue. Housing prices above affordable, affordable rents not affordable. Social housing, should be just that.
I feel for this generation, caught up in a situation going nowhere.
More housing urgently needed. Vulnerable young adults need to be housed. Unless, this happens, the future for them is bleak!
“when he didn’t have Nick Clegg there to stop him any more” – “Nothing to do with me, Guv. It wos a big boy wot dun it”.
We need a policy where.
Anyone who owns an ex-local authority house and rents it out has to first offer it to the local authorities private sector leasing scheme.
Yes it pays below market rents and is more in line with LHA rates, however, the local authority is the tenant and guarantee the rent regardless of whether they have a tenant in there or not.
The local authority is also responsible for any damages and returning to the property to you at the end of the term in the same decorated condition that you leased it to them.
It is a good scheme for landlords as it takes the stress out renting out your properties and tenant running off without paying, expensive court cases and repair bills.
Council Houses that were brought under the right to buy scheme should never have ended up in the hands of property portfolios and it is time it was stopped.
I understand that Vince visited a homeless shelter for young people on Christmas Day (as well as an old people’s home). It is good to see the Lib Dem research team and leadership highlighting the plight of these young folk.
This generation has been short-changed by the way public finances have been managed. ALTER will be a consulting at the Southport conference on Land Value Tax reforms aimed at addressing inequity in the housing market. This is an area where Liberal Democrats can change society for the better if we get the policy approach right.
As one who is a year round (not just for Christmas) volunteer with the homeless/rough sleepers may I remind Caron that the rapid increase in such tragedies didn’t start in 2015..
Please let us remember there are middle age homeless people as well. Their plight may be due to job loss, marriage breakdown or mental illness.
Something has gone very wrong somewhere. We have one of the most expensive welfare systems on the planet yet all these young people homeless, some sleeping on the street. Doubt if the level of housing benefit has much to do with it as many look so rough and ruined most landlords won’t let them across the threshold. Also, had the ridiculous situation (before Brexit) where you had British youngsters sleeping on the street whilst foreign youths, with marginal English, were working in nearby shops and restaurants – presumably with no easy access to housing but somehow bunking up somewhere. Failures in the education system and the expectation that the State will do everything for them, possibly the root cause of the current malaise.
Small hostels spread around the country, near to low level sources of work, probably the only way to get them on their feet again. Vitally important that the huge social housing estates of the past are not replicated, limited to say twelve rooms on govn/council land to take down the cost and spread around the country.