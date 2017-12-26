Will Nick Clegg be getting a knighthood at the weekend?

The papers are full of reports that The Cleggster is getting a knighthood in the New Year Honours. The right wing tabloids in particular are particularly enraged at this award for an “arch remainer.” The Mail even devotes a separate article to the question of whether Miriam Gonzalez Durantez will use the title “Lady Clegg” to give them another reason to remind readers of their twin obsessions with her being Spanish and not using what they refer to as her “married name.” The fact that she just has a name, not a married name, is lost on them as usual.

It’s much better for them, of course, to obsess on these things rather than her expertise on international and EU trade which leads her often to demolish the Government’s handling of Brexit as she did in this article in the Summer.

The best thing this government could do to appease the serious concerns of UK business leaders on Brexit is to rely on the business leaders themselves. This means no more toying with extravagant and ill-founded ideas. And it also means seeking an interim arrangement with the EU to continue benefiting from the single market and the customs union for as long as is needed until an alternative EU-UK deal is reached, as business leaders have proposed. This can be done by placing the UK into the European Economic Area on a temporary basis, and/or looking for an ad hoc arrangement extending the current status quo. Neither the extreme Brexiteers nor the extreme remainers like this option, but it is the only sensible thing to do right now. It allows the UK government to win time. And time is what the government needs – to get the skills it misses, to draft proposals it has not even started to draft yet and to negotiate with the serenity that the high economic interests at stake deserve. An interim deal is the only way to deal with the ticking clock Michael Barnier hears because, as any trade negotiator knows, there is nothing worse than negotiating against time. Except for negotiating against time in pursuit of delusional and unrealistic ambitions.

But back to Nick. We won’t know if the knighthood story has any basis in fact, or is just something that the Brexiteer tabloids using to fill their pages in the post Christmas lull.

If it is true, I for one will wish him well and not just because it would annoy Nigel Farage and co. I’m not much of a fan of political honours in principle, to be honest, and would rather that these ancient and privileges were replaced by something a bit more 21st century.

That said, although I intensely disagreed with many of the things that we agreed to in the coalition, I like and respect Nick as a person. I also see his political career as one in which he consistently fought for social mobility and better mental health treatment and his work on both fronts is commendable.

Did he get everything right? No, of course not. But he was dealt an exceptionally difficult hand. When in office his first priority was a tax cut for the lowest paid which David Cameron had specifically said was unaffordable. He particularly spoke up for the rights of women and girls in this country and internationally.

His sensible pro-EU and internationalist stance and his commitment to do all he can to stop this country being forced into a calamitous Brexit should resonate with Lib Dems.

A cursory glance at how the Tories have screwed over the country since we left Government shows what he stopped.

There is one slight irony, though. Nick has always been a critic of the establishment yet may be about to accept one of its highest accolades. There were many occasions when he eschewed the sometimes ridiculous pomp and ritual that come with office. He refused to dress up in the fancy outfit for the state opening of Parliament, for example. I think he would acknowledge, though, that one of his biggest mistakes was sounding too establishment in that debate with Nigel Farage in 2014. When asked what the EU would look like in 10 years’ time, he replied that it would be pretty much the same. I get what was going through his mind. Farage and Co were putting about scare stories about how the EU was basically going to become this massive superstate and Nick was trying to counter that argument. He allowed himself to be painted in what seemed like an establishment corner, though.

Having said that, if accepting a knighthood gives him another opportunity to talk about how this country can get itself out of this mess, and presents the tabloids with another chance to remind everyone that he is the Brexiteers’ biggest nightmare, then I would welcome it if it happens.

Watch this space at 10pm on Friday night…

