Lib Dems need to do something about jury duty

The importance to our judicial system of having a jury of ‘ordinary’ people who are the sole judge of guilt in a case is a thing of which we should be immensely proud but, having done my jury duty I feel it is in need of huge reform.

In October a dreaded letter arrived out of the blue. Some malevolent machine had drawn my name out of the unlucky lottery, and I was summoned to appear for Jury Duty.

It is quite an inverse lottery. According to the letter about 200,000 are chosen at random every year from the electoral register for two weeks jury duty.

I did a little asking around and found some people who had already done jury duty including one person who already been summoned twice. What was it like I asked with the most common response was, “boring!” How accurate a summary that proved to be!

My first shock came when about forty of us were asked to fill in a questionnaire about the possibility of serving on an 8-week trial which would conclude after Christmas. Your responses are fed into the presiding judge, and I must have given cogent reasons, as I swerved that one.

Then you wait and wait and wait to be called. The room in which we waited, the jury assembly area, was not seen at its best on that first morning. It was a dark horrible day, and the light did not seem to get very far in. It was a bit better when the sun came up for subsequent days.

As I looked around the assembly area it did not seem quite the cross section of the great British public that I had assumed would be present. Of 200 or so people only five were from obvious minority ethnic groups and only one had a clear physical disability.

In fact, I waited until after Wednesday lunch time when I was one of 15 called to make a jury. Why 15? Well, there are always 3 spare at the start of the trial in case they discover that they know any of the participants either side of the dock. 12 names are chosen by lottery and then become the jury if there are no problems.

For our first trial about 25% of the time was taken up by the judge slowly going through how the case would be dealt with and our work, roles and responsibilities as a juror. This was cut considerably for the second trial because we had all done at least one trial. This process was very fair to all concerned and especially the accused who could see fairness being shown at every stage of the proceedings.

On reflection after both trials that I took part in came to an end I had to ask myself, “why had anyone bothered?” Of course, you cannot go into details of the cases, but they had one crucial thing in common. They were one man’s word against another.

Two tired barristers in each case sought to convince the jury that their version of events was right. But the problem, in both cases was the lack of corroboration. Given that we had to find someone guilty beyond reasonable doubt how could you do that when it was essentially one person’s word against another? In both cases the jury deliberations were over in about 10 minutes. In both cases we thought we knew the truth but there was no way that we could make a definitive case for or against guilt and in those circumstances, we were reminded over and over again that we had to have no reasonable doubt and if we had the verdict had to be not guilty.

That was, to me, the most reassuring part of the process. The judge and the prosecuting barrister in addition to the defending barrister hammered home again and again that the highest level of certainty was required to make a conviction. That is British justice at its best.

However, I can only conclude that the system as a whole is British justice at its most mediocre. Of the 10 days that I ‘voluntarily’ gave to the State I was effectively used for only 2 of them. My time and those of my fellow jurors seemed to be of little value in the system as the time needs of judges and barristers took precedence.

I believe that it is not beyond the wit of man to improve the system. I have no doubt at all that Judges and Barristers were doing other things before 10/10.30 when the court convened and carried on working after 4.00 when the court closed. That work could surely have been systematised into more coherent chunks with judges, in particular, allocating time for other work outside what might be normal court sitting hours.

There was a whole system snarled up by waiting and poor systems. That costs money and delays justice. Someone needs to sort out these systems. It is certainly an area that Lib Dems need to look at if we are to speed up the justice systems and involve more people in a meaningful way in the process.

* Cllr Richard Kemp CBE is the Leader of the Liverpool Liberal Democrats.