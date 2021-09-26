Lib Dems react to “empty” announcement on drugs policy change

This week, a landmark announcement from the Lord Advocate means that people caught in possession of a Class A drug could be given a warning rather than prosecuted and instead referred to support services.

From The Guardian:

Individuals caught in possession of class A drugs in Scotland could be issued with a police warning rather than facing prosecution, in a significant policy shift announced by the country’s new lord advocate as a direct response to the ongoing drug death crisis. Dorothy Bain, who was appointed to the role in June, said the decision to give police discretion over class A drug offences did not amount to decriminalisation but told MSPs there was “no one size fits all response” to dealing with drug addiction. She added that the policy did not extend to drug supply offences and that neither offering a recorded police warning nor reporting a case to the procurator fiscal prevents an officer referring a vulnerable person to support services.

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton says that this is not enough to address the crisis:

Scottish Liberal Democrat requested this statement back in June, and I was grateful to see her here today, despite the empty answer. The government has insisted for years that diversion has been an important response, but we’ve just discovered today that it only happened 57 times in 2017/18. The number of people imprisoned for possession only is the same now as the number we saw decade ago. The SNP are failing to turn policies into practice once again. Thousands of children are affected by parental imprisonment and drug misuse. It is time the SNP starts acting and effectively supporting these families. Today’s statement cannot be the be all and end all of reform. We need safe consumption rooms and serious policy reform as demanded by Peter Krykant and others alongside the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Our Drugs Crisis spokesperson Ben Lawrie spoke to GB News about why more was needed:

We welcome the decision to extend the police warning system yesterday, but more serious reforms need to be made immediately, our Drugs Policy Spokesperson @CllrBenLawrie explains. pic.twitter.com/MLOsb7RvVm — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) September 23, 2021

Back in March, my friend Tracy’s 20 year old son died from an overdose of street valium. Nathan had had many run-ins with the police, prisons and courts over the years, but very little in the way of actual help to deal with his addiction. Tracy has spoken to the media on several occasions since to raise awareness of the reality of drug addiction. She allowed the BBC to film Nathan’s funeral in April.

On Friday she told the Daily Record that Nathan’s last involvement with the Police had been just two days before he died:

I firmly believe that if Nathan got the help he needed by the right professionals he could be here today. I begged police to make interventions with him when he was a teenager, to get him out of the way of drug dealers. But the bottom line with them was always the same. They never discussed diverting him to treatment or doing anything other than arrest people. I just feel that if we had arrived at where we are today and there were proper professionals who understand trauma able to speak to him, he could have had a fighting chance.

I’ve seen Tracy fight so hard for Nathan over the years. She could not have done any more for him. Her fight continues to get others the support they need before it is too late.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings