Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 27 September 2021 – it’s not going terribly well here, is it?

By | Mon 27th September 2021 - 7:45 am

Good morning from Suffolk’s Gipping Valley where, in exciting news, I’m preparing to go to the office to work for the first time since last March. It’s going to be an odd sensation, as I’ve become a touch reclusive, but needs must, as they say.

Results from Germany indicate progress for our sister party in Germany, the Free Democrats, with the prospects of lengthy negotiations over the formation of a new administration. Will it be “Jamaica” – CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP – or “traffic light” – SPD, FDP and Greens – or is there another combination that can get across the line? At least the Alternative für Deutschland have been pushed into fifth place…

Elsewhere, San Marino has legalised abortion, albeit only up until the twelfth week of gestation, with a 77% vote in favour. And, on another brighter note, Swiss voters have decisively voted in favour of same-sex marriage in a nationwide referendum.

Apparently, on this day in 1066, William the Conqueror’s army set sail from Normandy with the aim of conquering England. Luckily for them, they didn’t need petrol when they arrived… Also on this day in 1540, the Jesuits were founded, going on to demonstrate organisation, compassion and discipline somewhat beyond the Johnson administration, whilst in 1905, a paper was published, written by a young physicist called Albert Einstein. “Does the Inertia of a Body Depend Upon Its Energy Content?” introduced the equation E=mc² – discuss how this formula can be applied in governance, perhaps?

So, what have we got for you today? Well, the “HGV crisis” is rather overwhelming ministerial attempts at news management, and we’ve got some thoughts on the issue from Chris Perry, Michal Siewniak and myself. Luckily, we’ve all approached the issue from different directions, which is nice.

I’ve also taken the perhaps dangerous step of discussing moderation policy, something I have some form on. Some of you probably won’t like what I’ve got to say…

And we’ve got a video which explains what the Party is doing to demonstrate its commitment to internationalism, especially salient given the recent restatement of our values.

But I’ve got a community bus to catch, assuming they’ve been able to get fuel for it, so, until later, it’s a good morning from me, and a good morning from him…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. His day job is something else.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Site news.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Mark Valladares Mark Valladares 27th Sep '21 - 11:45am

    @ Martin,

    Patience, mon ami, patience… it’ll turn up later this afternoon…

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Helen Dudden
    Improve housing for disabled people, and make homes for older people more user friendly. I have a shower tray in my bathroom I fell over the higher raised edge...
  • Nonconformistradical
    @Andy Boddington Sometimes I have looked at peoples' facebook or twitter accounts where I'm not required to log in and sometimes been deeply unimpressed with w...
  • Martin
    "I’ve also taken the perhaps dangerous step of discussing moderation policy, something I have some form on. Some of you probably won’t like what I’ve g...
  • Peter Martin
    @ Katharine, Possibly I have answered your question in my last comment to David Raw. The only hope for the Labour Party is to enthuse its working class and y...
  • David Raw
    @ Peter Martin "Labour won’t win by trying to be “Tory lite”." I agree with that bit........., and neither will the Lib Dems....... though which part...