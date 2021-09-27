Welcome to my day: 27 September 2021 – it’s not going terribly well here, is it?

Good morning from Suffolk’s Gipping Valley where, in exciting news, I’m preparing to go to the office to work for the first time since last March. It’s going to be an odd sensation, as I’ve become a touch reclusive, but needs must, as they say.

Results from Germany indicate progress for our sister party in Germany, the Free Democrats, with the prospects of lengthy negotiations over the formation of a new administration. Will it be “Jamaica” – CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP – or “traffic light” – SPD, FDP and Greens – or is there another combination that can get across the line? At least the Alternative für Deutschland have been pushed into fifth place…

Elsewhere, San Marino has legalised abortion, albeit only up until the twelfth week of gestation, with a 77% vote in favour. And, on another brighter note, Swiss voters have decisively voted in favour of same-sex marriage in a nationwide referendum.

Apparently, on this day in 1066, William the Conqueror’s army set sail from Normandy with the aim of conquering England. Luckily for them, they didn’t need petrol when they arrived… Also on this day in 1540, the Jesuits were founded, going on to demonstrate organisation, compassion and discipline somewhat beyond the Johnson administration, whilst in 1905, a paper was published, written by a young physicist called Albert Einstein. “Does the Inertia of a Body Depend Upon Its Energy Content?” introduced the equation E=mc² – discuss how this formula can be applied in governance, perhaps?

So, what have we got for you today? Well, the “HGV crisis” is rather overwhelming ministerial attempts at news management, and we’ve got some thoughts on the issue from Chris Perry, Michal Siewniak and myself. Luckily, we’ve all approached the issue from different directions, which is nice.

I’ve also taken the perhaps dangerous step of discussing moderation policy, something I have some form on. Some of you probably won’t like what I’ve got to say…

And we’ve got a video which explains what the Party is doing to demonstrate its commitment to internationalism, especially salient given the recent restatement of our values.

But I’ve got a community bus to catch, assuming they’ve been able to get fuel for it, so, until later, it’s a good morning from me, and a good morning from him…

