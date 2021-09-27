HGV and social care crises – some alternative solutions

As people queue for petrol the Government intends to reverse another of the consequences of Brexit by making it easier to recruit drivers from Europe. The promised trades deals have not materialised, and far from getting Brexit done, a solution has yet to be found for the Irish Border.

A radical reform of our governance, in which elections are won or lost on a few marginal seats and MPs speak to themselves in parliament, at great public cost, with Government seemingly taking little notice, is long overdue.

The system promotes quick fix component level solutions to whole system problems thereby creating problems for future administrations to deal with.

Do we really need more lorries on our already overcrowded roads?

In the 1950s Britain had one of the best railway networks in the world with most towns and villages having a station and goods yard. Only small lorries and vans (many electric) were required for short distance local delivery. Then in the 1960s Dr Richard Beeching closed most of the non-profitable branch lines, failing to recognise that it was they feeding into the main lines which made them profitable. Nor did he appear to take into account the impact it would have on road haulage and travel.

Then in the 1990s the privatisation of the railways separated the management of the trains from that of the track when it is clearly one system in that, unlike motor vehicles, trains cannot run without their track nor can different companies compete for punctuality on the same track as they cannot overtake!

Britain is suffering the consequences of these bad decisions decades down the track as it will that of Brexit and its impact on the economy but more particularly the union of the United Kingdom itself.

There is no quick fix to health and social care either.

The Griffiths reforms of the 1990s were fundamentally flawed. And now the Government intends throwing more money at the first aid camp at the bottom of the cliff instead of building a fence at the top. I have long advocated people paying National Insurance whilst ever they are working; not to fund more of the same but to increase pensions and reduce demand upon both health and social services. There is a correlation between pension provision and the proportion of the health budget spent on older people across Europe.

The Netherlands with the highest pension provision in Europe spends 60% of its health budget on older people: Britain with one of the lowest state pensions in Europe spends 80%. The scrapping of free TV licences was effectively a reduction in income and now the Government intends to break its promise on the “triple lock”. Not only would a higher pension improve the quality of life of older people, many of whom pre 2012 were forced into retirement and condemned to spending the rest of their lives in poverty, but reduce demand upon health and social care and those older people who do need long term care would be able to contribute more by handing over their income up to the cost of the home, less their personal allowance, as they do now but without the need to means test or take their savings and houses into account, as argued here.

This is the kind of whole systems package I put together, and delivered on, at a local level throughout my thirty-four year Local Government career. I always leave a bit of slack and if you follow my figures through you will see that I discounted the money already paid towards their long term care by people with occupational and private pensions. Nor did I cost the billions to be saved from the organisational reforms I propose.

* Chris Perry is a former Director of Social Services of South Glamorgan County Council, a former Non-Executive Director of Winchester & Eastleigh Healthcare NHS Trust and a former Director of Age Concern Hampshire.