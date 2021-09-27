Mark Valladares

Liberal Democrats and the world – the video!

By | Mon 27th September 2021 - 11:15 am

In late July, the new Chair of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee, Dr Phil Bennion, wrote in these pages of the Party’s renewed commitment to internationalism. It isn’t just words, as there’s now a video which outlines some of the work being done at home and abroad to promote our internationalist agenda, and here it is…

You may notice your friendly neighbourhood Day Editor at about 1:27 in…

* Mark Valladares is a directly elected member of Federal International Relations Committee and part of the Party’s delegation to the ALDE Party Council.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Europe / International, News and TV and film.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Kyle Harrison
    If we're all moving to electric vehicles surely issues with supply of fuel will keep cropping up since why would a young person get a job driving a fuel tanker ...
  • Jenny Barnes
    As I understand it, the major supermarkets get all their stuff delivered to them at a giant logistics centre somewhere near Nottingham, middle of the Motorway n...
  • Peter Martin
    @ David Raw, "he (Keir Starmer) is the Labour Party’s best hope of returning to power.." Take a look at the opinion polls. Labour is back dow...
  • Geoff Reid
    John Marriott. My grandfather was part of the railhead system, working locally for the (original) LNER. Perhaps we need one ot two models on rail and canal with...
  • Katharine Pindar
    Thanks for replying, Peter - so you believe in nationalising the public utilities, and I can see the point of that. But you don't yet explain how far you agree ...