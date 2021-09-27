Moderation and the politics of gender and sexuality

There has been some controversy on the pages of Liberal Democrat Voice over the past few weeks about articles on gender and sexuality issues, and especially in terms of how comments have been, or not as the case may be, moderated. It would be fair to say that our decisions have not met with universal approval.

And, from the perspective of a member of the Editorial Team from a rural community somewhat lacking in diversity, such debates offer up a real challenge.

Yes, judgements are pretty simple where the comments policy is obviously breached – there are some of our readers who really cannot grasp the fact that their tone and language is offensive to a reasonably tolerant person, or who simply cannot resist the temptation to be gratuitously offensive.

But, where either context or subtext are less “mainstream” – and I can’t say that I’m comfortable with that word but am struggling for an alternative – moderation becomes more multi-layered. I may not be offended by something, but an element of our audience might be, and if a lack of awareness or knowledge prevents me from appreciating that, my decision on how to moderate is likely to be imperfect.

The debates about transgender fall into the heart of that zone of uncertainty. If someone is asking a question, is it a genuine attempt to elicit information, or is it sealioning? How do our transgender readers feel about having what they see as basic rights questioned and challenged? Can I, indeed should I, as a moderator, presume the best or worst in people when the debate is so emotive?

There are, if you like, default positions in moderation which arise from your personal political philosophy, which can be more or less laissez-faire, depending on your lived experience. If, for example, a close friend or family member is transgender, you might be more protective in how you manage comments. If, on the other hand, you have little knowledge or personal experience, you might be more permissive.

Whilst not wanting to speak for my colleagues, whereas putting difficult or challenging posts into automatic moderation acts as a means to cut out unpleasantness, the Editorial Team are left with the rather more labour intensive job of managing a selection of comments which probably wouldn’t be picked up by our moderation software. And, if you’re trying to walk a line between encouraging debate and respecting those whose rights are under attack, you’re probably going to get it wrong from time to time.

For many in this debate, mostly men, the issues are theoretical, whilst for others it is a matter of basic rights and freedoms that impact directly on them in their everyday lives. It is, if you like, deeply personal to them in a way that it can never be for others. My personal sense is that, in that situation, I should lean towards protecting those who feel that their right to live their lives is being challenged by those who would rather restrict groups en masse rather than deal with errant behaviour by individuals within that group.

That will doubtless mean that I reject comments out of a sense of caution – I may reject a comment because I distrust your motives. That is, I freely admit, subjective and thus imperfect, but given that we don’t believe in the freedom to abuse, we will continue to moderate as best we can.

Some readers will doubtless cry “censorship” – which tends to be a word used when people are defending the right to be unpleasant to others. We don’t censor – you’re free to comment anywhere else that will have you – but we will adhere to our comments policy as best we can.

That said, anyone who doesn’t like our moderation decisions has the right to argue their case as to why we should alter our initial decision. You will note that I use the word “argue” – it astonishes me that some people think that abusing the Editorial Team is an effective ploy in terms of persuasion. But don’t expect quick decisions, as we are a volunteer collective rather than a rigid professional hierarchy.

I hope that, in writing this piece, a light is shone on the issues of editorial decision making and moderation policy. As I note above, there are competing pressures buffeting our choices, but by offering an insight into my thought processes, it enables readers and contributors to reflect on what the likely impact of their choices are, and helps everyone to get the most they can from participating.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.