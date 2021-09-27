Moderation and the politics of gender and sexuality

There has been some controversy on the pages of Liberal Democrat Voice over the past few weeks about articles on gender and sexuality issues, and especially in terms of how comments have been, or not as the case may be, moderated. It would be fair to say that our decisions have not met with universal approval.
And, from the perspective of a member of the Editorial Team from a rural community somewhat lacking in diversity, such debates offer up a real challenge.
Yes, judgements are pretty simple where the comments policy is obviously breached – there are some of our readers who really cannot grasp the fact that their tone and language is offensive to a reasonably tolerant person, or who simply cannot resist the temptation to be gratuitously offensive.
But, where either context or subtext are less “mainstream” – and I can’t say that I’m comfortable with that word but am struggling for an alternative – moderation becomes more multi-layered. I may not be offended by something, but an element of our audience might be, and if a lack of awareness or knowledge prevents me from appreciating that, my decision on how to moderate is likely to be imperfect.
The debates about transgender fall into the heart of that zone of uncertainty. If someone is asking a question, is it a genuine attempt to elicit information, or is it sealioning? How do our transgender readers feel about having what they see as basic rights questioned and challenged? Can I, indeed should I, as a moderator, presume the best or worst in people when the debate is so emotive?
There are, if you like, default positions in moderation which arise from your personal political philosophy, which can be more or less laissez-faire, depending on your lived experience. If, for example, a close friend or family member is transgender, you might be more protective in how you manage comments. If, on the other hand, you have little knowledge or personal experience, you might be more permissive.
Whilst not wanting to speak for my colleagues, whereas putting difficult or challenging posts into automatic moderation acts as a means to cut out unpleasantness, the Editorial Team are left with the rather more labour intensive job of managing a selection of comments which probably wouldn’t be picked up by our moderation software. And, if you’re trying to walk a line between encouraging debate and respecting those whose rights are under attack, you’re probably going to get it wrong from time to time.
For many in this debate, mostly men, the issues are theoretical, whilst for others it is a matter of basic rights and freedoms that impact directly on them in their everyday lives. It is, if you like, deeply personal to them in a way that it can never be for others. My personal sense is that, in that situation, I should lean towards protecting those who feel that their right to live their lives is being challenged by those who would rather restrict groups en masse rather than deal with errant behaviour by individuals within that group.
That will doubtless mean that I reject comments out of a sense of caution – I may reject a comment because I distrust your motives. That is, I freely admit, subjective and thus imperfect, but given that we don’t believe in the freedom to abuse, we will continue to moderate as best we can.
Some readers will doubtless cry “censorship” – which tends to be a word used when people are defending the right to be unpleasant to others. We don’t censor – you’re free to comment anywhere else that will have you – but we will adhere to our comments policy as best we can.
That said, anyone who doesn’t like our moderation decisions has the right to argue their case as to why we should alter our initial decision. You will note that I use the word “argue” – it astonishes me that some people think that abusing the Editorial Team is an effective ploy in terms of persuasion. But don’t expect quick decisions, as we are a volunteer collective rather than a rigid professional hierarchy.
I hope that, in writing this piece, a light is shone on the issues of editorial decision making and moderation policy. As I note above, there are competing pressures buffeting our choices, but by offering an insight into my thought processes, it enables readers and contributors to reflect on what the likely impact of their choices are, and helps everyone to get the most they can from participating.
* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Mark, thank you for this article. This is a subject that requires very great sensitivity, and I can see that it must, at times, be difficult for the editorial team to decide which comments to allow, and which not.
I have read the recent articles on this subject with interest, and have considered making comments, but have hesitated to do so in case I somehow, unintentionally, said something that might be misunderstood, and might just possibly give offense, although this would have been very far from my intention.
I am very glad that the party is standing up for the rights of trans people. I would hope that all liberals support the right for every human being to live their life as they choose, and to be free to be their true selves, openly and without fear, and that no-one should be “enslaved by conformity”. If you support this, then you support trans rights.
It is a pity that some people seem to be arguing that the party should not be talking about this issue, but should instead be talking about the things that “ordinary people” supposedly want to hear about. I find the phrase “ordinary people” annoying and patronising. What is “ordinary”? Everyone is unique. And anyway, these days, most people, “ordinary” or not, will know someone who is trans, and will know that trans people are “ordinary” people too, wanting the same things from life as everyone else does. Trans rights should concern us all. And if a liberal party does not prioritise trans rights, then who will?
Freedom of speech is also important. People do need to be able to ask questions, and people should not be vilified for what may be, in some cases, a lack of understanding, or a genuine concern about some “hard cases”. It will not really help the cause of trans rights to pretend there are no “hard cases”, or no difficult questions. Discussion should be possible, and questions should be allowed. Free speech may be a right, but the fact we have a right to speak, does not mean we necessarily should. This is an issue where we should always stop and ask ourselves whether the comment we have in mind might do more harm than good? Or if we do feel it needs to be made, then could it perhaps be expressed in a more sensitive, kinder way?
It is some time since I considered LibDem hosted websites and Facebook pages to be tolerant of free speech. I agree with John Stuart Mill: “The peculiar evil of silencing the expression of an opinion is, that it is robbing the human race; posterity as well as the existing generation; those who dissent from the opinion, still more than those who hold it. If the opinion is right, they are deprived of the opportunity of exchanging error for truth: if wrong, they lose, what is almost as great a benefit, the clearer perception and livelier impression of truth, produced by its collision with error.”
I post my own (uncensored) on my own website.
We all owe the LDV Team a vote of thanks for their work & patience.
@ Nigel,
Then you’re not really being censored, are you? You are perfectly at liberty to publish and be damned. You decide the policy and accept or reject comments as you see fit. As long as you’re content to handle the consequences, then go right ahead.
Because all actions have consequences, positive, negative or neutral, sometimes directly personal, sometimes in their impact on others who were never consulted or otherwise considered. And the latter might be hurt or damaged, and if one proceeds on the basis that your personal liberty trumps theirs, then you really don’t believe in liberty for all.
And it may be that where there are competing freedoms, you have a more relaxed attitude as to how they might be balanced, or not, as the case may be.
I’ve chosen to express my thought processes here because it helps our readers to understand how I might react in a particular set of circumstances. Call it transparency, a liberal principle rooted in my personal beliefs and informed by nearly four decades of Party membership and the influences of people and views I probably wouldn’t have encountered otherwise.
@ Mark,
A moderators job must be a very difficult one.
I think the subject matter that caused such problems , does so because whether one is straight,,gay or transgender, we are not, as sometimes treated homogeneous groups who because of a shared characteristic think alike, there are in group differences of opinion.
David Evans said something important in the thread you refer to, ‘Never underestimate the power of the uncommitted’,
My belief that argument that remains within existing laws should always be permitted stems from when I found this belief tested. I struggled with the idea of allowing the hateful `Nick Griffin on Question Time. The outcome as the powerful and brilliant Bonnie Greer who reduced him to an obsequiousness jabbering mass, did more to dent his image than one could have hoped for.
No platforming etc., in my view , just leads to the polarisation we are seeing at the moment, because it results in resentment and does nothing to reduce grievances or persuade. And I am afraid evidence where it is available, is important..
I still wouldn’t like your job.
I won’t criticise you for your editorial position Mark, but I will say I was surprised to see you use that ridiculous term ‘sealioning’. It’s nothing more than a way for someone to deflect away responsibility from having to actually explain or provide evidence for their own claims. The first time I came across the term, I genuinely thought it was supposed to be a joke.