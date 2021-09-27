What next for the UK HGV drivers’ industry?

The madness continues. Some politicians, including my own MP, Grant Shapps, said that Brexit is not to blame for the lorry driver crisis. Moreover, Mr Shapps said that Brexit helped to “provide a solution” to the crisis. Am I crazy or is he living on a different planet?
In the last couple of days, the Road Haulage Association said that what our Transport Minister perceives as a “success” is in actual fact quite the opposite, “illogical”. I would go further that that; it is incomprehensible. Is Mr Shapps living in some sort of denial?
The Office for National Statistics claims that around 14,000(!) EU HGV drivers left employment in the UK in the last 12 months. Only 600(!) returned. In total, during the Brexit process, around 20,000 drivers left this super important profession.
Of course, there are often other contributing factors. Due to the pandemic, HGV testing capacity had significantly reduced, from 70,000 before the pandemic, to only 27,000 between March 2020 and April 2021.
Immigration might not always be the answer, however in this case, there was so much compelling evidence, which clearly demonstrates that the government has yet again failed its residents. It has not reacted on time. The lack of actions from the government was short-sighed and so irresponsible. The change to Brexit immigration rules will be introduced. However, I personally doubt that suddenly, many EU drivers will be “happily” coming back to Britain to solve our “drivers’ crisis”.
* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor
Does the government believe that the U.K. is such a workers’ paradise that the offer of a few months’ employment up to Christmas is going to attract hoards of HGV drivers from the EU?
Mr Shapps said that Brexit was not to blame for the current crisis. However, his Tory colleague, Andrew Bridgen MP, reckoned the other night on TV that it was the fault of the EU, whose rules had made recruitment, training and retention that much harder. Well, I’ll be……..
You have said it Michal! Adding to your comments Mr Shapps also states that there is not a shortage of fuel in the UK, that’s a relief now we have only got to sort out how to get it delivered to the forecourts, ” simples” just reverse some of the stupid European paranoia.
It’s all the EU’s fault.
Bus Drivers only earn on average a little of £10 per hour. To me, that does not seem enough for the training and responsibility involved. The Polish bus drivers were driving our local buses.
I think it’s time there was a system that paid fairly .
It isn’t. Our membership of the EU was a principal cause of the problem. The availability of cheap migrant labour suppressed wages making the job unattractive for young British recruits. Lorry drivers wages rose at half the rate of office workers. Also EU legislation such as the requirement for all HGV driver’s to have a Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (costing 500 pounds and a week’s lost wages) caused many older drivers to take early retirement or switch to driving vans. There are big shortages of drivers in the EU too. The problem has been growing for some years. Covid brought it to a head by cancelling 40,000 driving tests. Here’s an article from six years ago…
‘HGV Driver Shortage’ [2015]:
‘Scrap the drivers CPC’ [March 2018]:
Neither I would hope. Outside the EU, we are now free to change the regulations as we see fit. The EU imposed limit on driver’s hours was relaxed for specified deliveries back in July….
‘Temporary relaxation of the enforcement of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules: all road haulage sectors in Great Britain’ [August 2021]:
‘Government takes further action to tackle HGV driver shortage’ [10th. September 2021]:
