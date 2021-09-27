Michal Siewniak

What next for the UK HGV drivers’ industry?

By | Mon 27th September 2021 - 3:32 pm

The madness continues. Some politicians, including my own MP, Grant Shapps, said that Brexit is not to blame for the lorry driver crisis. Moreover, Mr Shapps said that Brexit helped to “provide a solution” to the crisis. Am I crazy or is he living on a different planet?

In the last couple of days, the Road Haulage Association said that what our Transport Minister perceives as a “success” is in actual fact quite the opposite, “illogical”. I would go further that that; it is incomprehensible. Is Mr Shapps living in some sort of denial?

The Office for National Statistics claims that around 14,000(!) EU HGV drivers left employment in the UK in the last 12 months. Only 600(!) returned. In total, during the Brexit process, around 20,000 drivers left this super important profession.

Of course, there are often other contributing factors. Due to the pandemic, HGV testing capacity had significantly reduced, from 70,000 before the pandemic, to only 27,000 between March 2020 and April 2021.

Immigration might not always be the answer, however in this case, there was so much compelling evidence, which clearly demonstrates that the government has yet again failed its residents. It has not reacted on time. The lack of actions from the government was short-sighed and so irresponsible. The change to Brexit immigration rules will be introduced. However, I personally doubt that suddenly, many EU drivers will be “happily” coming back to Britain to solve our “drivers’ crisis”.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor

6 Comments

  • John Marriott 27th Sep '21 - 4:00pm

    Does the government believe that the U.K. is such a workers’ paradise that the offer of a few months’ employment up to Christmas is going to attract hoards of HGV drivers from the EU?

    Mr Shapps said that Brexit was not to blame for the current crisis. However, his Tory colleague, Andrew Bridgen MP, reckoned the other night on TV that it was the fault of the EU, whose rules had made recruitment, training and retention that much harder. Well, I’ll be……..

  • Barry Lofty 27th Sep '21 - 4:19pm

    You have said it Michal! Adding to your comments Mr Shapps also states that there is not a shortage of fuel in the UK, that’s a relief now we have only got to sort out how to get it delivered to the forecourts, ” simples” just reverse some of the stupid European paranoia.

  • Jenny Barnes 27th Sep '21 - 4:34pm

    It’s all the EU’s fault.

  • Helen Dudden 27th Sep '21 - 4:49pm

    Bus Drivers only earn on average a little of £10 per hour. To me, that does not seem enough for the training and responsibility involved. The Polish bus drivers were driving our local buses.
    I think it’s time there was a system that paid fairly .

  • Jeff 27th Sep '21 - 5:59pm

    Some politicians, including my own MP, Grant Shapps, said that Brexit is not to blame for the lorry driver crisis.

    It isn’t. Our membership of the EU was a principal cause of the problem. The availability of cheap migrant labour suppressed wages making the job unattractive for young British recruits. Lorry drivers wages rose at half the rate of office workers. Also EU legislation such as the requirement for all HGV driver’s to have a Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (costing 500 pounds and a week’s lost wages) caused many older drivers to take early retirement or switch to driving vans. There are big shortages of drivers in the EU too. The problem has been growing for some years. Covid brought it to a head by cancelling 40,000 driving tests. Here’s an article from six years ago…

    ‘HGV Driver Shortage’ [2015]:
    https://www.returnloads.net/hgv-driver-shortage/

    The UK is currently 60,000 HGV drivers short and it is predicted that by 2020 there will be a shortfall of 150,000 drivers.

    With the average age of HGV drivers being 53, much older than the national average, and only 2% under the age of 25 many drivers are coming up to retirement while not enough young drivers are coming through to replace them. […]

    More directives from the EU
    The introduction of the controversial Drivers CPC has meant experienced drivers are required to take extra training. This was seen as too much for many drivers who chose to retire rather than complete the Drivers CPC. […]

    Wages
    The Labour government opened the floodgates to the EU workforce around 10 years ago and since then an influx of foreign HGV drivers who will work for much less has made it very difficult for a UK HGV driver to make a good wage. Haulage operators are choosing to bring in drivers from the likes of Poland and Lithuania as they can pay them less rather than opting for home grown drivers. Due to this wages within the industry seem to have stayed low even though there is high demand.

    ‘Scrap the drivers CPC’ [March 2018]:
    https://www.returnloads.net/news/scrap-the-drivers-cpc/

    The controversial drivers CPC has been seen as a main cause for the HGV driver shortage according to a survey conducted on HGV drivers across the UK. There are many qualified HGV drivers that no longer work in the industry due to the introduction of the CPC and preferred to take early retirement instead.

  • Jeff 27th Sep '21 - 6:10pm

    Moreover, Mr Shapps said that Brexit helped to “provide a solution” to the crisis. Am I crazy or is he living on a different planet?

    Neither I would hope. Outside the EU, we are now free to change the regulations as we see fit. The EU imposed limit on driver’s hours was relaxed for specified deliveries back in July….

    ‘Temporary relaxation of the enforcement of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules: all road haulage sectors in Great Britain’ [August 2021]:

    In response to pressures on local and national supply chains, the Department for Transport extended the temporary relaxation of the enforcement of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules in England, Scotland and Wales that was introduced on 12 July 2021.

    HGV driving tests are now being streamlined to make 50,000 more available…

    ‘Government takes further action to tackle HGV driver shortage’ [10th. September 2021]:
    https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-takes-further-action-to-tackle-hgv-driver-shortage

    HGV driving tests will be overhauled, meaning drivers will only need to take 1 test to drive both a rigid and articulated lorry, rather than having to take 2 separate tests (spaced 3 weeks apart). […]

    Car drivers will no longer need to take another test to tow a trailer or caravan, allowing roughly 30,000 more HGV driving tests to be conducted every year.

    This new legislation is changing previous EU regulations which the UK is no longer obliged to use.

