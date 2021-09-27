Today, lorry drivers, tomorrow?…

And so the Government have announced a temporary visa scheme for lorry drivers, intended to avert an emerging crisis in the run-up to Christmas. It’s probably a bit late for Fireworks Night, but will it have any significant impact in the now less than three months until Christmas?

That’s going to depend on a number of factors;

Cost – are these visas going to be free? Because, if there is a shortage of drivers across Europe and beyond, the market will determine whether or not an individual driver will choose to work here rather than in, say, Germany. The cost of a visa is a factor in that calculation, especially for a short term opportunity – the visas will only cover the period until 24 December, according to reports.

– are these visas going to be free? Because, if there is a shortage of drivers across Europe and beyond, the market will determine whether or not an individual driver will choose to work here rather than in, say, Germany. The cost of a visa is a factor in that calculation, especially for a short term opportunity – the visas will only cover the period until 24 December, according to reports. Availability – as with any application process, the time taken to handle them and provide a response is critical. Given the Home Office’s form on delay and rejection, even if all the details were in place now, how long might it be before successful applicants can take up their temporary roles?

– as with any application process, the time taken to handle them and provide a response is critical. Given the Home Office’s form on delay and rejection, even if all the details were in place now, how long might it be before successful applicants can take up their temporary roles? NHS levy – in fairness, this is strongly related to cost. Are these temporary workers going to be subject to the NHS levy? Or, in order to offer an attractive package, are employers going to have to fund this?

This Government has been frequently accused of being an “essay crisis administration”, leaving critical decisions until the last moment, and my fear is that this is going to one of those critical decisions whose ramifications emerge only quite slowly at first.

You see, whilst some would suggest that this policy change demonstrates the advantages of controlling your own immigration policy, what it demonstrates is a fundamental lack of strategy in terms of how the various industry sectors are enabled to find the staff they need to thrive going forward. What, we should ask, is the long term strategy for the distribution sector other than to throw money at short term solutions?

It isn’t even that the Government itself will spend very much. Instead, it will be private businesses that bear the cost and, ultimately, we the consumers.

So we should be asking this question of the Government;

What is your long-term plan for dealing with the shortage of lorry drivers, other than to encourage people to transfer out of other industry sectors?

We also need to offer solutions ourselves. That should include raising the issue of mutual freedom of movement, or of partial freedom of movement, acknowledging that the Government’s recent treatment of EU citizens has made getting such a deal more difficult – it turns out that we might have needed them rather more than they needed us.

I noted the comments of one Minister that we’re trying to build a high skill, high value economy. Well, that suggests that you don’t need to find people to do all of those jobs too often thought of as low skill, low value. Do we need to find ways of valuing jobs that might not require significant educational achievement but are hardly “unskilled”? And, perhaps more relevant to the public sector, do we need to understand that you can’t buck the market, as Margaret Thatcher said, in that if you don’t allow Government, regardless of its level, to compete for skills on level terms, you might struggle to staff a modern, professional public service.

All of the indicators are that there are critical staff shortages in a range of sectors, and if this Government’s response is going to be a series of short term bandages, we can expect a series of crises over the coming years. How we, as Liberal Democrats, respond to that will be a key marker in terms of establishing credibility with voters as the next General Election approaches.