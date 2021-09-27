Today, lorry drivers, tomorrow?…

And so the Government have announced a temporary visa scheme for lorry drivers, intended to avert an emerging crisis in the run-up to Christmas. It’s probably a bit late for Fireworks Night, but will it have any significant impact in the now less than three months until Christmas?
That’s going to depend on a number of factors;
- Cost – are these visas going to be free? Because, if there is a shortage of drivers across Europe and beyond, the market will determine whether or not an individual driver will choose to work here rather than in, say, Germany. The cost of a visa is a factor in that calculation, especially for a short term opportunity – the visas will only cover the period until 24 December, according to reports.
- Availability – as with any application process, the time taken to handle them and provide a response is critical. Given the Home Office’s form on delay and rejection, even if all the details were in place now, how long might it be before successful applicants can take up their temporary roles?
- NHS levy – in fairness, this is strongly related to cost. Are these temporary workers going to be subject to the NHS levy? Or, in order to offer an attractive package, are employers going to have to fund this?
This Government has been frequently accused of being an “essay crisis administration”, leaving critical decisions until the last moment, and my fear is that this is going to one of those critical decisions whose ramifications emerge only quite slowly at first.
You see, whilst some would suggest that this policy change demonstrates the advantages of controlling your own immigration policy, what it demonstrates is a fundamental lack of strategy in terms of how the various industry sectors are enabled to find the staff they need to thrive going forward. What, we should ask, is the long term strategy for the distribution sector other than to throw money at short term solutions?
It isn’t even that the Government itself will spend very much. Instead, it will be private businesses that bear the cost and, ultimately, we the consumers.
So we should be asking this question of the Government;
What is your long-term plan for dealing with the shortage of lorry drivers, other than to encourage people to transfer out of other industry sectors?
We also need to offer solutions ourselves. That should include raising the issue of mutual freedom of movement, or of partial freedom of movement, acknowledging that the Government’s recent treatment of EU citizens has made getting such a deal more difficult – it turns out that we might have needed them rather more than they needed us.
I noted the comments of one Minister that we’re trying to build a high skill, high value economy. Well, that suggests that you don’t need to find people to do all of those jobs too often thought of as low skill, low value. Do we need to find ways of valuing jobs that might not require significant educational achievement but are hardly “unskilled”? And, perhaps more relevant to the public sector, do we need to understand that you can’t buck the market, as Margaret Thatcher said, in that if you don’t allow Government, regardless of its level, to compete for skills on level terms, you might struggle to staff a modern, professional public service.
All of the indicators are that there are critical staff shortages in a range of sectors, and if this Government’s response is going to be a series of short term bandages, we can expect a series of crises over the coming years. How we, as Liberal Democrats, respond to that will be a key marker in terms of establishing credibility with voters as the next General Election approaches.
Mark [email protected] I agree with your assessments regarding the difficulties we find ourselves in with the present emergency and can I just air my own feeling about the whole EU question, were we many ordinary citizens so badly off when our country
was a member of that group, that we all have to suffer all the inconvenience and bad feeling that has seemingly taken over our lives since that Brexit vote or was it just a vehicle for ambitious politicians to make a name for themselves and also knowing which buttons to press with the electorate to achieve their ambitions?. I feel we have lost so much more than we have gained.
Mark Valledares:
Your three points are exactly to the point and behind the three of them is how easy the process is. In the Single Market there are no bureaucratic impediments, but now, however ‘easy’ the government makes it it will never be easy enough. I suppose sufficient financial incentive could mitigate impediments, but I doubt this is on offer.
Might there be one or two adventurous types, perhaps from further afield than the EU, who might fancy a working break? Possibly, but very few.
As for building “a high skill, high value economy”, education in the UK has long not been up to this and has benefitted from high value students, including many from the EU, who can no longer consider study in the EU. Moreover there are plenty of jobs that are fairly high skill or even high skill that are poorly remunerated in the UK.
Even if more from the UK were highly skilled it is inevitable that EU countries will make it much easier for such people to take up work in the EU than the UK will reciprocate. In fact this is already true.