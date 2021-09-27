You just can’t tell some people…

Well, that’s been a lively enough day. And here are some thoughts at the end of it…

Firstly, we have a comments policy. I do wish that some people would read it before trying to pick a fight with me. Admittedly, it does make moderation so much easier if I just reject those comments challenging our moderation decisions, but it’s such a waste of everyone’s time. Let me repeat, do not use the comments sections to challenge moderation decisions – it detracts from the discussion at hand and tends to make the complainant look rather churlish.

Second, if someone believes one thing, it doesn’t necessarily correlate that they believe something else. Read what people say, try not to read between the lines, and we’ll all get on swimmingly. Alright, maybe not, but we might respect each other in the morning…

And thirdly, do you really have to bait other contributors? For some, the answer appears to be yes. It’s a path that tends to lead to perdition or, here on Liberal Democrat Voice, auto-moderation. We really don’t like doing that so, if it happens to you, you’re in risk of outstaying your welcome. Take the hint.

But enough spleen venting. We still really don’t know what the result of the German elections mean. What looks like a relatively good night for the Social Democrats is still, in recent historic terms, pretty awful. Mind you for the Christian Democrats, it really was an awful night. And nobody can really claim success – the Greens fell away in the six months before the election, the Free Democrats continued to improve but are still only the fourth largest party and Die Linke barely hung on to significance in the Bundestag. At least the appalling Alternative für Deutschland were pushed into fifth place.

It’s clear that the Johnson administration has no real clue how to actually do very much as opposed to sloganising. A lack of principle means that any hope of a coherent strategy for dealing with the challenges facing the nation is faint at best. However, someone has to offer an alternative that resonates with the general public. Labour seem a long way from that still but then, what were the Conservatives actually offering in 2010 apart from not being Labour? There is space for a radical alternative, although perhaps not the oxygen.

I see that the Young Liberals have got elections coming up. As their former Returning Officer, I wish them a clean contest, as a broadly united, progressive youth wing offers the Party some cutting edge ideas. They may not work, they may not be viable, but you’ve got to have challenges to the orthodoxy.

And on that note, may I wish you all a very good night…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.