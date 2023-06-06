Lib Dems seek Federal Committee members

The Lib Dems have some vacancies on Federal Committees to fill.

Firstly, the Federal People Development Committee, which deals with diversity, membership and training, is seeking a new member. You can apply here by 21st June.

There are two vacancies on Federal Audit and Scrutiny Committee, which does require some professional expertise. Find out more here.

Federal Finance and Resources Committee makes the party’s budget and has a vital role in making best use of our resources. Find out more about this vacancy here.

Finally, the Federal Appeals Panel is kind of like our party’s supreme court. They are looking for one new member here.

The deadline for these vacancies is 21st June.