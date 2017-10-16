Lib Dems should question detention of political activist under terror laws

The Sunday Herald carries a very disturbing story about the detention by Police Scotland of a political activist, Eleanor Jones, under the same controversial law that was used to detain David Miranda four years ago.

Ms Jones was heading to Germany from Edinburgh Airport in the Summer when she was detained. She had been in the city attending her grandad’s funeral.

She made her way through security and, after walking towards her gate, was met by two plain-clothed police officers. She recalled: “It was clear they had expected me and came there to get me – they had a copy of my flight bookings.” Jones said she was detained for several hours – missing her flight – and was “interrogated” about the political views of her and her family. She said she was quizzed about her opinions on the UK Government, adding: “They asked about Hamburg as well.” Jones also said the officers asked her to hand over her iPhone and laptop: “They scanned my data to see if there was anything to prove I was a terrorist. They were going through all my information. “Once they had scanned and copied my phone’s data they gave it back to me. My laptop was posted back to me in Germany.”

While Ms Jones was released without charge, she missed her flight and has still not been reimbursed for the cost of its replacement by Police Scotland.

I think that there are questions here for both the Scottish and UK Governments. No doubt the Scottish Government will deny all knowledge and say that it is an operational matter for the Police because that’s what they always do, but Scottish Lib Dems should press them as they are accountable and it does seem that the Police have acted without any reasonable grounds.

The UK Government needs to be pressed to get rid of Schedule 7 once and for all. As Liberty’s Corey Stoughton writes in the Sunday Herald:

Schedule 7’s potential for political abuse has chilling ramifications for protest rights, press freedom and free expression.

Stoughton cites the experience of Faizah Shaheen who was detained under the same law for reading a Syrian book.

Our MSPs and MPs should get to work on this. While Miranda’s detention was everywhere, Jones’ story seems to have hardly raised an eyebrow. We should not stand by and let this sort of thing happen, though. Standing up against this sort of thing is what liberals are for.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings