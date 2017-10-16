LibLink: Vince Cable: Politicians get lost in search for fabled Magic Money Tree

Vince Cable has written for City AM about governemnt’s fiscal responsibilities and how it has become less important to be financially credible.

Yet since the 2015 election, belief in financial magic appears to have grown. Brexit’s biggest appeal was a treasure trove to finance the NHS. Labour has caught the new mood. A few weeks ago, shadow chancellor John McDonnell added £200bn of PFI contracts to a lengthening list of Labour financial commitments, including the nationalisation of rail franchises, energy and water utilities, free universities, and much else. The IFS was scathing at the June election about Labour’s numbers, but it did little political harm, perhaps because the Conservatives had no numbers at all, and have since oscillated between preaching austerity and signing cheques when pressed. My own party, the Liberal Democrats, received an IFS Gold Medal in 2017, but it did us little good.

He then goes on to talk about a recent discussion with economics students who thought that austerity had had its day. Vince recounts the main points that he made with his response:

The first is that the preoccupation with public debt is overdone, even at 90 per cent of GDP (net). The Rogoff idea of a 90 per cent “trigger point” has been discredited. And the UK continues to enjoy negative interest rates on long term debt. Unfortunately, the Treasury foolishly allowed the initial clarity of the coalition’s fiscal objectives – to eliminate the structural element in the current budget – to become a generalised objection to all government borrowing. As a result, an opportunity has been missed to finance a programme of productive investment in infrastructure and housing, which could have supported long term growth and even reduced the ratio of debt-to-GDP. But while austerity has been given a bad name, fiscal discipline does still matter. Second, superficially plausible but flaky assumptions about tax revenues are being incorporated into “costed manifestos”. Labour’s enthusiasm for a lucrative financial transaction tax belies the experience of other countries which have actually lost money in this way. The undoubtedly popular idea of taxing bankers until their pips squeak ignores the fact that Brexit (let alone such a tax) will export the tax base. And while I see no merit in the current race-to-the-bottom in corporation tax, it is naive to expect that corporations will volunteer for more tax if they can avoid it. And finally, there is “people’s QE”: directing the Bank of England to lend to the government. The idea is not completely foolish; it was seriously considered in the aftermath of the financial crisis. And it may prove necessary in a future, deep, recession.

