Lib Dems should stand up against EHRC claims on sex and Equality Act

In February, the Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch wrote to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission to ask them to consider the current definition of “sex” in the Equality Act.

It should not be a surprise that the EHRC replied this week identifying eight areas, ranging from book clubs to sport to access to single sex spaces in which amending the Equality Act so that sex means what they call “biological sex” would bring “greater legal clarity.”

It is not an exaggeration to say that this, if implemented, would have a massive impact on trans people’s ability to live their lives. Not only that, but women who aren’t trans, but who don’t look “feminine enough” could face challenge in single sex spaces. It would essentially make life more miserable and dangerous with no gain for anyone.

Not only that, but part of the requirement for getting a Gender Recognition Certificate is that you do use single sex spaces after you have transitioned. So restricting those to sex on your original birth certificate creates a Catch 22.

The EHRC is led by Kishwer Falkner, who was once a Liberal Democrat Peer but now sits in the Lords as non-affiliated after leaving the Party over our continued opposition to Brexit. She was appointed by the Government to her current role in December 2020 and the organisation has been adding to the anti-trans mood music since.

I have spent my adult life campaigning for women’s rights and I’m far from being done. The Scottish Lib Dem Women constitution cites smashing the patriarchy as an aim and I am here for that.

I know what it is like to be on the receiving end of threatening behaviour from men in a public place and to actually fear for my life.

None of that makes me think it is ok to stop trans women accessing women’s spaces, or fail to do them the most basic courtesy of respecting their identity. Because if you don’t accept them as the women they are, how on earth are they supposed to go about their lives? What facilities are they supposed to use?

Falkner says in her letter to the Government that she wants to see a more informed and constructive debate on these issues. One way to do that would be to target the misinformation and fear being spread by anti trans groups and to recognise that this is part of a global effort to undermine women’s rights and LGBT rights.

Liz Barker pointed this out in her International Women’s Day speech in the Lords:

Women have different life experiences, different economic circumstances and all sorts of differences between us, yet we have common aspirations for safety, health, autonomy and prosperity. It is important to bear that in mind as we have this debate, because it takes place against the background of a campaign originated and orchestrated by Christian nationalists in the United States, Europe and across Russia, which is very definitely about curbing the aspirations and autonomy of all women. In the United States and places like Poland and Hungary the focus is on anti-abortion activities. In Africa, the focus is against equality and LGBT rights. In the US and UK, the key focus of this campaign is anti-gender.

The constant drip feed of anti trans stories in the media brings to mind the constant drip feed of anti EU stories over many years. And we know that didn’t end well.

It is therefore hardly surprising that trans people are worried and fearful about their safety in this sort of environment as hate crimes against them soar.

Women are equally understandably worried and fearful about their safety as violence against women and girls increases. The threat to women’s safety is not trans women though – it is predatory men in a society structured in such a way that those men are rarely held to account for their behaviour.

If we turned our attention to dismantling the power structures and the culture that enables that to happen rather than picking on trans women, the world would be a lot safer for all women.

EHRC officials met LGBT representatives the day after the letter was released. And it is fair assessment, from Jane Fae’s account, that they do not fully understand what they are talking about. I am in awe of our own Helen Belcher for keeping her cool through that meeting and calmly and forensically questioning them on their assertions:

Well, I can understand that might be an aspiration but when your letter talks about reasons for, erm, excluding trans women from women’s spaces, how, how do you expect me to live my life? How do you expect me to be a councillor and represent my constituents? How do you expect me to do my work in Parliament if I cannot use women’s facilities? … That’s a really basic element of human rights and the proposal seems to me to demand that I am openly identifiable as trans in any interaction with public services. So how does that square with my right to privacy?

She said that she and her wife had cried themselves to sleep the night before and were “trying to process at what point do we flee the country.”

Former EHRC Legal Director Grey Collier took to Twitter to destroy the arguments in the EHRC letter:

It’s unutterably cruel. No trans person, however long since they transitioned, whatever their anatomy, would be assured of being treated as the correct gender. There are trans people in their 80s who have been accessing correctly gendered services for decades. Leave them be. 8/ — Grey Collier (@GreyCollier) April 6, 2023

It’s worth reading his whole thread.

LGBT+ Lib Dems issued a statement yesterday condemning the EHRC letter:

LGBT+ Lib Dems strongly oppose this politically motivated, homophobic, and transphobic assault on British social norms and values.

On Tuesday 4th of April 2023, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), a government body responsible for examining and advising on rights and equalities in the UK, released a short government-commissioned letter on amending the Equality Act 2010 (EA) to append the word “biological” to the protected category of “sex” [1]. LGBT+ Lib Dems strongly oppose this politically motivated, homophobic, and transphobic assault on British social norms and values. There are three main objections to the letter, and to the underlying government proposal: – This proposal, as defined by the EHRC, is likely to be highly privacy-invasive, homophobic, and transphobic if employed in UK legislation, with potential negative outcomes for a variety of LGBT+ people and society at large.

– It threatens to remove transgender people from participation in a substantial portion of public life, as well as potentially rendering the Gender Recognition Act impractical as a legal instrument for recognising the sex/gender status of transgender and intersex people.

– It reflects misogynistic, homophobic, and transphobic attitudes inherent to the UK Government, which have been instilled in the EHRC via political appointees designed to undermine the EHRC’s own core values. We urge people in positions of responsibility, public officials, and community leaders to join us in condemning this ill-considered proposal.

There is a more detailed version here on the Plus website.

There’s a long way to go before the Equality Act could be amended.

The EHRC letter itself says that there should be consultations to understand the full impact before legislation is brought. So it’s unlikely that this could happen before the General Election.

That doesn’t mean, however, that it won’t be used as a weapon in the escalating culture wars.

As I’ve said before, we need to get involved in the culture wars and win them. It’s one of these areas where good people cannot afford to stand by. The target on trans people’s backs grows daily. Labour seems to have abandoned their principles for political expediency so it’s down to us to lead.

It is not difficult to make the humane, reasonable, rational argument. We can be the grown-ups in the room. Munira Wilson made a really good comment on Nicky Campbell’s 5 Live show the other day (about 1:53 in), talking about this issue being deployed as a distraction from Tory failures. We have to keep going, because it’s the right thing to do and if the forces of regression win on trans rights, they’ll be targeting someone else next.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings